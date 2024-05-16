Twitter
Viral

Viral

Blinkit now gives free dhaniya with veggie orders, thanks to Mumbai mom

A Mumbai man's post on X about his mom's surprise at being charged for coriander while ordering veggies from Blinkit caught the CEO's attention.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

May 16, 2024, 09:58 AM IST

Many Indians feel like their vegetable shopping isn't complete without that little surprise of free coriander leaves. But when it comes to ordering veggies online from places like Blinkit, that's not an option. One Mumbai resident shared a post on X about his mom's shock when she had to pay for coriander while ordering from Blinkit. She even suggested that the herbs should be thrown in for free when you buy a certain amount of veggies. This post caught the attention of many, including CEO Albinder Dhindsa, who replied with a promising "Will do."

Later, Dhindsa updated on X, revealing that they had made the change. Ankit Sawant, the original poster, had suggested bundling coriander for free with a certain amount of veggies. Dhindsa announced that the feature was now live, giving credit to Ankit's mom for the idea. He even shared a screenshot showing that Blinkit was now offering 100g of complimentary coriander with certain vegetable orders.

The post quickly gained traction, with over 2.6 lakh views and nearly 3,900 likes. X users had positive reactions to Blinkit's quick response.

"Wow! They acted fast," one user praised.

"This is awesome," another chimed in.

"Every mom would appreciate this gesture," added a third.

Blinkit's swift implementation and engagement on social media, especially on X, impressed many users.

"The speed and the free coriander online - that's quite something," noted another user.

