Meet actress viral for just walking on screen, belongs to royal family, has no solo hit in 15 years, but still is…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anant Raj Ventures into tier 2 and tier 3 cities, pioneering growth in India’s real estate sector

Sophie Turner reveals she wanted to terminate her first pregnancy with Joe Jonas: 'Didn't know if I wanted...'

Meet outsider who was given no money for first film, battled depression, now charges Rs 20 crore per film

This is owner of most land in India, owns land in every state, total value is Rs...

Meet man who built Rs 39832 crore company after quitting high-paying job, his net worth is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gautam Adani makes massive Rs 19000000000 purchase, his firm now owns…

Anant Raj Ventures into tier 2 and tier 3 cities, pioneering growth in India’s real estate sector

Sophie Turner reveals she wanted to terminate her first pregnancy with Joe Jonas: 'Didn't know if I wanted...'

Animals that can live months without food

Stunning facts about Jupiter shared by NASA

Urvashi Rautela sizzles in hot pink high-slit gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'apsara'

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Sophie Turner reveals she wanted to terminate her first pregnancy with Joe Jonas: 'Didn't know if I wanted...'

Meet outsider who was given no money for first film, battled depression, now charges Rs 20 crore per film

Meet actress who quit high-paying job for films, director replaced her with star kid, had no money, now lives in...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress viral for just walking on screen, belongs to royal family, has no solo hit in 15 years, but still is…

This actress, who belongs to the royal family, is going viral for just walking on screen.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 16, 2024, 10:14 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Aditi Rao Hydari (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There are many actors who haven't given hits for years but are still called stars because of their previous works. One such actress, who has had no solo hit for the last 15 years, is now going viral on social media for just walking on screen. 

The actress we are talking about is the granddaughter of the former PM of the princely state of Hyderabad and has given several hits and blockbusters, hence earning her the star title. However, she hasn't given any solo hit for a long time. Now, her walk in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is going viral. She is none other than Aditi Rao Hydari. 

Aditi Rao Hydari is a princess in real life. The actress belongs to the Hydari royal family of Hyderabad. Her grandfather was the prime minister of a princely state in Hyderabad and her uncle was the governor of Assam. Despite the rich heritage, of being a princess, the actress decided to make her career in films. She made her debut alongside Mammootty in the Malayalam film Prajapathi and her Bollywood debut in the movie Delhi 6, which failed to perform well at the box office.

She then went on to star in several Hindi films like Dhobhi Ghat, Yeh Saali Zindagi which gained her recognition but flopped at the box office. She then appeared in the movie Rockstar opposite Ranbir Kapoor which was a semi-hit. Her next few films Boss, London, Paris, New York, Bhoomi, Murder 3, Wazir, and others were either average grossers or flops. The actress finally gave her first blockbuster in 2018 with Padmaavat, which also starred Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. However, since 2009, the actress has had no solo hits in Bollywood but is still called a star. 

Aditi Rao Hydari is currently seen in Heeramandi, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress played the role of Bibbojaan in the series and her performance is being loved and appreciated by the fans. The actress 'gaja gamini' walk in the song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jao' from Heeramandi is now going viral on social media and fans can't stop gushing about it. Fans credited her for 'healing' the girls by flaunting her back fat in the walk. 

Talking about the same, the actress told Connect Cine, "I am thanking everybody. That walk, just that little tukda from thumri, it is all over the internet. I really didn't expect that and Sanjay sir did say, ‘Ye chaal bahut important hai (This walk is very important).' He has so much knowledge so he was very much involved in the making of the song." 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress viral for just walking on screen, belongs to royal family, has no solo hit in 15 years, but still is…

Sanjay Dutt's whisky brand Glenwalk makes record sales, check price per bottle

Meet actress who gave super flop debut, was ridiculed, then became highest-paid actress, once Pakistani soldiers asked..

This is owner of most land in India, owns land in every state, total value is Rs...

Video: White House plays 'Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara" at AANHPI heritage month celebration

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement