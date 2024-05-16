Meet actress viral for just walking on screen, belongs to royal family, has no solo hit in 15 years, but still is…

This actress, who belongs to the royal family, is going viral for just walking on screen.

There are many actors who haven't given hits for years but are still called stars because of their previous works. One such actress, who has had no solo hit for the last 15 years, is now going viral on social media for just walking on screen.

The actress we are talking about is the granddaughter of the former PM of the princely state of Hyderabad and has given several hits and blockbusters, hence earning her the star title. However, she hasn't given any solo hit for a long time. Now, her walk in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is going viral. She is none other than Aditi Rao Hydari.

Aditi Rao Hydari is a princess in real life. The actress belongs to the Hydari royal family of Hyderabad. Her grandfather was the prime minister of a princely state in Hyderabad and her uncle was the governor of Assam. Despite the rich heritage, of being a princess, the actress decided to make her career in films. She made her debut alongside Mammootty in the Malayalam film Prajapathi and her Bollywood debut in the movie Delhi 6, which failed to perform well at the box office.

She then went on to star in several Hindi films like Dhobhi Ghat, Yeh Saali Zindagi which gained her recognition but flopped at the box office. She then appeared in the movie Rockstar opposite Ranbir Kapoor which was a semi-hit. Her next few films Boss, London, Paris, New York, Bhoomi, Murder 3, Wazir, and others were either average grossers or flops. The actress finally gave her first blockbuster in 2018 with Padmaavat, which also starred Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. However, since 2009, the actress has had no solo hits in Bollywood but is still called a star.

Aditi Rao Hydari is currently seen in Heeramandi, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress played the role of Bibbojaan in the series and her performance is being loved and appreciated by the fans. The actress 'gaja gamini' walk in the song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jao' from Heeramandi is now going viral on social media and fans can't stop gushing about it. Fans credited her for 'healing' the girls by flaunting her back fat in the walk.

Talking about the same, the actress told Connect Cine, "I am thanking everybody. That walk, just that little tukda from thumri, it is all over the internet. I really didn't expect that and Sanjay sir did say, ‘Ye chaal bahut important hai (This walk is very important).' He has so much knowledge so he was very much involved in the making of the song."

