Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gautam Adani makes massive Rs 19000000000 purchase, his firm now owns…

Anant Raj Ventures into tier 2 and tier 3 cities, pioneering growth in India’s real estate sector

Sophie Turner reveals she wanted to terminate her first pregnancy with Joe Jonas: 'Didn't know if I wanted...'

Meet outsider who was given no money for first film, battled depression, now charges Rs 20 crore per film

This is owner of most land in India, owns land in every state, total value is Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gautam Adani makes massive Rs 19000000000 purchase, his firm now owns…

Anant Raj Ventures into tier 2 and tier 3 cities, pioneering growth in India’s real estate sector

Sophie Turner reveals she wanted to terminate her first pregnancy with Joe Jonas: 'Didn't know if I wanted...'

Animals that can live months without food

Stunning facts about Jupiter shared by NASA

Urvashi Rautela sizzles in hot pink high-slit gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'apsara'

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Sophie Turner reveals she wanted to terminate her first pregnancy with Joe Jonas: 'Didn't know if I wanted...'

Meet outsider who was given no money for first film, battled depression, now charges Rs 20 crore per film

Meet actress who quit high-paying job for films, director replaced her with star kid, had no money, now lives in...

HomeViral

Viral

This is owner of most land in India, owns land in every state, total value is Rs...

Recent data from the Government Land Information website reveals that the Catholic Church of India, not the Waqf Board, is the second-largest landowner in India after the government.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 16, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Contrary to popular belief, it's not the Waqf Board but the Catholic Church of India that holds the title of the second-largest landowner in India after the government. Recent revelations based on data from the Government Land Information website highlight the extensive land holdings of the Catholic Church, estimated at a staggering 7 crore hectares (17.29 crore acres) across the nation.

As of February 2021, the Indian government itself possessed approximately 15,531 square kilometers of land, with various public sector companies and ministries utilizing portions of it. In contrast, the Catholic Church's vast land portfolio encompasses diverse properties, ranging from churches to educational institutions like colleges and schools. The combined value of these holdings is estimated to be around Rs 20,000 crore.

The roots of the Catholic Church's land ownership trace back to the pre-independence era when it received substantial land grants from the British government under the Indian Church Act of 1927. However, the acquisition of land by the church has not been without controversy, with allegations of forceful acquisition frequently surfacing.

Under the leadership of Pope Francis, the Catholic Church governs its extensive land assets through the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI). These lands are spread across the length and breadth of the country, from Goa to the northeastern states, serving as sites for numerous educational and healthcare institutions.

A snapshot of the church's educational contribution reveals a significant presence, with thousands of schools and colleges falling under its administration. In 2012 alone, there were reported to be 2457 hospital dispensaries, 240 medical or nursing colleges, 28 general colleges, 5 engineering colleges, 3765 secondary schools, 7319 primary schools, and 3187 nursery schools across India affiliated with the Catholic Church.

Despite governmental directives issued in 1965 regarding the recognition of land grants from the British government, the matter remains unresolved due to non-compliance and ongoing disputes over the legitimacy of these holdings.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress viral for just walking on screen, belongs to royal family, has no solo hit in 15 years, but still is…

Sanjay Dutt's whisky brand Glenwalk makes record sales, check price per bottle

Meet actress who gave super flop debut, was ridiculed, then became highest-paid actress, once Pakistani soldiers asked..

This is owner of most land in India, owns land in every state, total value is Rs...

Video: White House plays 'Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara" at AANHPI heritage month celebration

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement