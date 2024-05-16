This is owner of most land in India, owns land in every state, total value is Rs...

Recent data from the Government Land Information website reveals that the Catholic Church of India, not the Waqf Board, is the second-largest landowner in India after the government.

Contrary to popular belief, it's not the Waqf Board but the Catholic Church of India that holds the title of the second-largest landowner in India after the government. Recent revelations based on data from the Government Land Information website highlight the extensive land holdings of the Catholic Church, estimated at a staggering 7 crore hectares (17.29 crore acres) across the nation.

As of February 2021, the Indian government itself possessed approximately 15,531 square kilometers of land, with various public sector companies and ministries utilizing portions of it. In contrast, the Catholic Church's vast land portfolio encompasses diverse properties, ranging from churches to educational institutions like colleges and schools. The combined value of these holdings is estimated to be around Rs 20,000 crore.

The roots of the Catholic Church's land ownership trace back to the pre-independence era when it received substantial land grants from the British government under the Indian Church Act of 1927. However, the acquisition of land by the church has not been without controversy, with allegations of forceful acquisition frequently surfacing.

Under the leadership of Pope Francis, the Catholic Church governs its extensive land assets through the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI). These lands are spread across the length and breadth of the country, from Goa to the northeastern states, serving as sites for numerous educational and healthcare institutions.

A snapshot of the church's educational contribution reveals a significant presence, with thousands of schools and colleges falling under its administration. In 2012 alone, there were reported to be 2457 hospital dispensaries, 240 medical or nursing colleges, 28 general colleges, 5 engineering colleges, 3765 secondary schools, 7319 primary schools, and 3187 nursery schools across India affiliated with the Catholic Church.

Despite governmental directives issued in 1965 regarding the recognition of land grants from the British government, the matter remains unresolved due to non-compliance and ongoing disputes over the legitimacy of these holdings.