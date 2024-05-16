Meet man, an Indian who entered NASA's Hall of Fame by hacking, earlier worked on Apple's...

Muneeb is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in computer applications from IGNOU. He had dropped out of his B.Tech degree from one of the private engineering colleges in Kashmir.

A technical expert from South Kashmir has been inducted into NASA's Hall of Fame for strengthening the security of their systems through ethical hacking. Muneeb Amin Bhatt, a 22-year-old cybersecurity expert from the village of Junglepora in Kulgam had also earned a place in Apple's Hall of Fame last year for reporting system vulnerabilities and earning rewards.

Bhatt said, "I reported the flaws related to NASA's variable data printing to the American agencies. With NASA's consent, I hacked their systems and secured them, eliminating numerous vulnerabilities. It feels great to help organisations improve their security."

In October 2023, Muneeb reported his research achievements, earning a place in Apple's Hall of Fame. This accomplishment brought him recognition both domestically and internationally.

Muneeb said, "My success in ethical hacking didn't come overnight; it is the result of 10 years of hard work. In addition to working with Apple and NASA, I have secured the systems of Oracle, McDonald's, Intel, USAA, Indeed, and many other major organisations. He further added, "In today's digital age, nothing is completely secure. No matter how big an organization is, if it is connected to a network, it is at risk of being hacked."