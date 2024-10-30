When Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show, the curious host asked them how the experience of living with one’s family was after marriage. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot in April 2007.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are most of the most adored couples in Bollywood. However, with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's recent no-show in Amitabh Bachchan's birthday video, attending events without her husband, and rumours of Abhishek Bachchan's affair with Nimrat Kaur, have led people to speculate about the status of their marriage. Now, amid these rumours, an old interview of Abhishek Bachchan has resurfaced, where he has spoken about living with his parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan post marriage.

To this, Abhishek Bachchan said his father Amitabh Bachchan had lived with his parents after marriage and he follows the same custom. Abhishek Bachchan also opened up about the one rule that Jaya Bachchan insists on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and him to follow.

Abhishek Bachchan was quoted as saying, "My mother has one rule, if we are in the city, we have to have one meal of the day together."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been married for 17 years now. The couple tied the knot in April 2007 and welcomed their first and only child - Aaradhya Bachchan - in November 2011. Rumours of the couple's divorce started earlier in 2024 when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to attend Anant Ambani's wedding with her daughter. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen alone with Aaradhya Bachchan at the SIIMA Awards.

Despite speculations in the media, both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have not made any comments about their marital life in public.

