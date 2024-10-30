This actress was called a sensation in Bollywood and was considered as next big star that would rule the big screen for decades. But sadly, she quit films, and her personal life was full of ups and downs.

Hindi reality show Bigg Boss has often become a platform for lost stars to re-establish themselves among the masses. The first season of Bigg Boss was won by Rahul Roy, the 90s star, who lost his charm in 2000 but got another push in his career by getting trapped with other contestants for three months.

After Rahul Roy, several actors look upon Bigg Boss as another chance to stardom. Bigg Boss 18 has also proven to be beneficial to an actress who was considered the next big female superstar. This actress has worked with the biggest stars, in blockbusters, yet she gave up her career in a short span of time and even battled severe depression.

The actress who gave up her career and battled depression is...

Shilpa Shirodkar, sister of actress Namrata Shirodkar (Vaastav- The Reality), and sister-in-law of Mahesh Babu, was quite active in the 1990s. She starred opposite Govinda in Amitabh Bacchchan's blockbuster Hum. She even won praise for her comedy performance in Suniel Shetty's iconic hit Gopi Kishen. Yet, she gave up films and married Apresh Ranjit on July 8, 2000.

In the third episode of Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa revealed that she battled severe depression after the death of her parents, and how her husband's sacrifices helped her to overcome this dark phase. "When I lost my parents, I went into severe depression in 2008. Apresh was doing so well in his career, but he left it all behind and brought us to India. If only Apresh had been ambitious enough to stay back and not give up his career for me, he would have been in a great position today in the banking world," Shilpa revealed.

Shilpa has 'no regret' about her decision, and acknowledged her family support. "My husband and my daughter are so supportive. If I am here today, it is only because of them. The way my daughter supports me, it’s unreal. I have seen my mother sacrifice things for us, so I think, if I do that for my daughter, she will be stronger.” Shilpa added.

Also read: 'Avinash Mishra has soft corner for me': Nyra Banerjee explains why Eisha, Alice are 'jealous' of her | Exclusive

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us