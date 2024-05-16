Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio deposits Rs 3000 crore earnest money for...

Akash Ambani has been leading Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) as chairman since June 2022.

Mukesh Ambani launched Reliance Jio for the public in September 2016. Since then, he has been expanding its telecom network through Jio sim, JioFiber and JioAirFiber. He gave the reign of the company to his son Akash Ambani in 2022. Akash has been the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) since June 2022. The company launched its 5G network in the same year. It has been expanding its 5G network since then. According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) website, Jio had a net worth of Rs 2.31 lakh crore as of December 31, 2023.

Now, the Akash Ambani-led Reliance Jio has deposited Rs 3,000 crore as earnest money for the upcoming 5G spectrum auction, DoT said on Thursday, as per a MoneyControl report. The DoT will be offering spectrum worth Rs 93,000 crore in auction on June 6. The amount deposited by Jio is nearly three times the amount submitted by rival Bharti Airtel Ltd which deposited Rs 1,050 crore EMD, while Vodafone Idea has submitted Rs 300 crore EMD.

India's first 5G auction was held in July 2022. Back then, the Indian government successfully garnered over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in revenue. Successful bidders will be granted spectrum rights for 20 years. There will be provisions which allow payments in 20 equal annual instalments.

