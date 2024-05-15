Meet actress who was a superstar, one rumour ruined her career, got married in secret, became second wife of..

Let us tell you that Aruna Irani made her acting debut in 1958 with the film 'Shikwa'. She has been married to director Kuku Kohli since 1990. They have no children together. Aruna Irani is Kuku Kohli's second wife.

Despite being in the film industry for many years, several actresses witnessed a decline in their careers due to their choices in either their professional or personal lives. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who played pivotal roles in some of Bollywood's superhit films in the 70s and 80s. This actress was touted to be the next superstar, however, one rumour ruined her career and she stopped getting any lead roles in films. We are talking about Aruna Irani.

Aruna Irani was at the peak of her career when she was rumoured to be having an affair with a married star. The rumours not only spoiled her relationship with the star but also affected her career negatively. Years later, Aruna Irani denied the rumors and called the actor her mentor, and said that they were just 'good friends'.

Aruna Irani, who has been a part of over 500 films, was rumoured to be married to the legendary comedian Mehmood.

In a recent interview, refuting the rumours, Aruna Irani was quoted as saying, "We did a lot of films together. We were very good friends, hum bahut acche dost the [We were very good friends]. At that time Mumtaz became a heroine and Shubha Khote got married. The makers called girls to work opposite him and they selected me. Usually, it takes time to get tuning right in comedy. Comedy is difficult but I learnt a lot from him. He was my guru, he taught me timing."

Aruna Irani also spoke about how the rumours of her marrying Mehmood ruined her career. "Two of my films Caravan and Bombay To Goa - both were running in theatres and both were jubilee and I got a lot of praise for them... But I didn't get work (afterward). And this was because there were rumours that I had married Mehmood. But there was nothing like that. We also were fools not to clear it out. We should have called the media and cleared it. We were friends but nothing else and because of that rumour my track got changed in the Hindi film industry."

Speaking about their secret marriage, Aruna Irani once said, "I didn't tell anyone about our marriage because he was a married man. I don't know where this stupid news came from that I was not aware of his first marriage. His wife would come on the sets along with the kids. I knew about it. It was a tough decision to make. Somehow we got married. It was not a right decision for us to not have kids. But he fought the world to marry me."

