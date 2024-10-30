Aloo graduated from Grant Government Medical College in 1969, specializing in anatomic and clinical pathology. Her medical education included an internship and residency at Forest Park Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Following Ratan Tata's death, Noel Tata has stepped into the role of chairman of Tata Trusts, bringing him into the public eye after years of maintaining a low profile. As he assumes this important position, his family background and connections to influential figures in the business world become more prominent.

Who is Aloo Mistry?



Aloo Mistry, Noel Tata’s wife, comes from a notable Parsi business family. She is the daughter of Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, a prominent industrialist with Irish citizenship, similar to Noel. Pallonji Mistry was the chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons.



Aloo graduated from Grant Government Medical College in 1969, specializing in anatomic and clinical pathology. Her medical education included an internship and residency at Forest Park Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri, from 1972 to 1977, providing her with a solid foundation for a respected career in medicine.



Aloo Mistry is deeply embedded in the business community. Her late brother, Cyrus Mistry, served as chairman of the Tata Group, while her brother Shapoor Mistry currently leads the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Additionally, her sister, Laila Mistry, is involved in the family business, underscoring their collective influence in the industry.



In addition to his new role at Tata Trusts, Noel Tata holds several significant positions within the Tata Group. He serves as chairman of Trent and Tata Investment Corporation and is vice chairman of both Tata Steel and Titan. His diverse responsibilities across these organizations reflect his dedication to upholding the Tata legacy and guiding its various enterprises.



Noel and Aloo Tata are parents to three children: Leah, Maya, and Neville. As the next generation of the Tata family, they are poised to continue their family's business legacy. Given their parents' backgrounds and connections, they are likely to play influential roles in shaping the future of the Tata Group.



As Noel Tata embraces his new responsibilities at Tata Trusts, attention turns to his family—particularly Aloo Mistry and their children—highlighting the interconnectedness within India's business landscape. Together, the Tata and Mistry families are set to continue influencing Indian industry and philanthropy for years to come.