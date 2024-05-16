Meet actor, who lived in chawl, left engineering for films, earned only Rs 1500; now competes with SRK, Salman, Ranbir

This actor, who grew up in a chawl, is now a star, who competes with Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir.

Every year, many artistes try their luck in films and only a handful of them are able to make it to the top of the industry. One such actor, who used to live in a chawl, earned Rs 1500 as their first salary, now charges Rs 20 crore per film.

The actor we are talking about left engineering for films and has now become a superstar despite starting a career with flops. He now competes with Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. He is none other than Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal is the son of popular action/stunt director Sam Kaushal. His father was keen on his son having a stable career away from show-business and thus, he graduated with an engineering degree in Electronics and Telecommunications from Mumbai's Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology in 2009. During an industrial visit to an IT company in his graduation year, he realized that he had no real interest in an office job and began aspiring to have a career in film. He then studied acting and later started work as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap's movie Gangs of Wasseypur.

Vicky Kaushal revealed in an interview how his parents used to live in a chawl before his father made it big as an action/stunt director. The actor said, "I was born in a 10x10 room of a chawl and we shared a common bathroom with other people in the neighborhood. My dad battled various financial mishaps for years before achieving success as a stunt director but my parents ensured that my brother and I knew all about the family's struggle."

Vicky Kaushal has now become a superstar and reportedly charges Rs 20 crore per film. He competes with some of the biggest stars in India like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and others and in fact, in 2003, the actor even beat Salman, and Akshay Kumar at the box office with his films Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Dunki, and Sam Bahadur.

Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie Bad Newz which also stars Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri. The film. Helmed by Anand Tiwari, the comedy-drama is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 19. He also has Chhaava in the pipeline which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and is scheduled to release in theatres this year.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.