Bollywood

Meet Tawaifs who used to earn more money than today's superstar actresses, they charged...

Begum Hazrat Mahal, also known as the Begum of Awadh, was the second wife of Nawab of Awadh Wajid Ali Shah. She was born in 1820 and was sold by her parents and became a tawaif by profession. She entered the royal harem as a Khawasin.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 14, 2024, 03:30 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently released his big-budget debut series on Netflix titled 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. The series tells the stories of the tawaifs or courtesans of Heeramandi, a historical red-light district of Lahore in present-day Pakistan.

Let us tell you that India has a rich history of tawaifs (courtesans) or nautch-girls (dancing girls, as the British called them). These women were cultural idols, entrepreneurs, and intellectuals who were some of the highest-paid persons in the pre-independence era. These women were skilled in music, dancing, poetry, etiquette, and languages. 

Once trained, the courtesans drew patronage from royal courts, aristocrats, and colonial officers. They were educated and earned their own income, sometimes more than men, which was a foreign concept for women at the time. They had immense wealth and influence and were also some of the highest taxpayers. 

You will be surprised to know that these tawaifs or courtesans earned equal to or sometimes more money than what superstar actresses now charge for a film. 

Gauhar Jaan 

Gauhar Jaan was one of the famous courtesans of India who gave her maiden performance at the royal courts of Darbhanga Raj in 1887. She was then appointed as a court musician. Gauhar Jaan performed all over India and was the first crorepati singer in the country. Reports state that at the time when the price of 10 grams of gold was Rs 20, Gauhar Jaan used to charge Rs 3000 for recording one song. The amount will be around Rs 1 crore per song if it's adjusted to today's inflation. Gauhar Jaan recorded about 600 songs in more than ten languages between 1902 and 1920. 

Begum Hazrat Mahal

Begum Hazrat Mahal, also known as the Begum of Awadh, was the second wife of Nawab of Awadh Wajid Ali Shah. She was born in 1820 and was sold by her parents and became a tawaif by profession. She entered the royal harem as a Khawasin after which she was promoted to pari and eventually came to be known as Mahek Pari. She then became a Begum after being welcomed as a royal concubine of the King of Awadh. It is said that Begum Hazrat Mahal also used to charge in gold coins to perform at gatherings. People were crazy about her beauty and grace. 

Jaddanbai Hussain

Jaddanbai, the mother of legendary Bollywood actress Nargis (Sanjay Dutt's mother), was born to Mia Jaan in around 1892. She was popular for her musical talent and was an even more famous tawaif than her mother. Jaddanbai was so popular that rulers of princely states including Rampur, Bikaner, Gwalior, Jammu and Kashmir, Indore, and Jodhpur often invited her to perform mehfils. Jaddanbai reportedly used to charge a hefty amount to perform at mehfils and was welcomed by the rulers of the princely states, fulfilling all her demands. 

