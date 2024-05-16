Twitter
Meet actress who quit high-paying job for films, director replaced her with star kid, had no money, now lives in...

This actress, daughter of a superstar, was replaced from her first film even after she quit her high-paying job for it

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 16, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya (Image: Instagram)
It is often assumed that star kids – children of successful actors or filmmakers – are served opportunities on a silver platter. While that may be true in several cases, there are incidents when several star kids have had to struggle their way into Bollywood. One such case was of this actress, daughter of a superstar and sister of another. But she still had to face uncertainty when she began her career in films.

The actress who was replaced in a film after she quit her job

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Her older brother Saif is also a hugely successful actor. Despite this pedigree, Soha chose to stay away from films initially, choosing to work in a bank. Till her mid-20s, she was in the corporate world in a high-paying job. In a recent interview to Curly Tales, the actress revealed that at 25, she was offered a film following which she quit her job. However, some time later, the film’s director replaced her with a big star kid. Soha was stunned as she had no film and no job with her. She advised newcomers to not quit their day jobs without any signing amount in hand.

Soha Ali Khan’s film career

Soha eventually made her film debut with the Bengali film Iti Srikanta in 2004, followed by her first Bollywood film Dil Maange More the same year. She went on to appear in several memorable and successful films such as Rang De Basanti, Tum Mile, and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns. In 2022, the actress made her streaming debut with the Zee5 show Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, followed by Amazon Prime’s Hush Hush.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Soha Ali Khan’s personal life and wealth

Soha met her future husband Kunal Kemmu while working on the film 99 in 2009. The two began dating while filming that movie. In 2014, they were engaged and eventually tied the knot in Mumbai in January 2015. In Septembr 2017, Soha gave birth to their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. As per a Republic World report, the couple has a joint net worth of over Rs 200 crore. They currently live in Mumbai in an apartment that they reportedly purchased for Rs 9 crore.

