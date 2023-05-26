Kunal Kemmu’s Birthday Dinner With Soha Ali Khan, Daughter Inaaya Is Pure Love

Kunal Kemmu celebrated his 40th birthday on Thursday.

Kunal Kemmu celebrated his 40th birthday with his wife Soha Ali Khan in the picturesque Maldives. The couple have been sharing adorable content from their vacation for the last few days. Let’s just say their vacation photos scream their adoration for each other. Now Soha Ali Khan has posted a lovely Instagram Story which shows the couple’s picture-perfect beach dinner on Kunal Kemmu’s birthday. Their five-year-old daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, is also visible in the Story. While sharing the post, Soha wrote, “The stage is set.”

On Thursday, Soha Ali Khan shared a lovely Instagram Reels to celebrate her husband’s special day. The Reels is essentially a montage of all the lovely moments from the couple’s ongoing vacation in the Maldives. The 44-year-old actor captioned the Reel, “Slaying the four-oh! May this year see all your dreams come true.”

Many well-wishers and fans have showered their love on the couple in the comments section.

Neha Dhupia reacted by dropping a heart emoji. Kunal Kemmu’s sister-in-law, Saba Pataudi, wrote, “Totally killing it!”

Another Instagram post of the couple had gone viral recently. In the post, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu can be seen posing in front of the ocean. The actor wrote, “By the ocean blue with my personal sunshine.”

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan have been together for over a decade. The couple got married in January 2015 in a small intimate ceremony. The GO Goa Gone star recently talked about his relationship with Soha Ali Khan in a light-hearted interview with Mid-day.com. “It evolves and you get comfortable, it becomes like second nature! It’s been 14 years and I don’t know how to define it anymore. We are blessed that we’ve managed to find our way through ups and downs in our relationships,” Kunal Kemmu said.

Kunal Kemmu has cultivated a loyal fan base with his comic timing and his versatility as an actor. He was last seen in ZEE5’s Kanjoos Makhichoos, and his performance was very well received by critics. The actor will be making his directorial debut with Farhan Akhtar's Madgaon Express. Kunal Kemmu also has the sequel of Go Goa Gone and Golmaal 5 in the pipeline.