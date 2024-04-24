SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 41 to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

In the 41st match of IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 25th at 7:30 PM IST. Sunrisers Hyderabad is placed third, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru sits at the bottom of the points table.

Live streaming details

When will the SRH vs RCB match begin?

The match takes place on Thursday, April 25. The match begins at 7:30 PM IST. The toss takes place at 7 PM.

Where will the SRH vs RCB match take place?

The encounter takes place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad- the home ground of SRH.

How to Live Telecast the SRH vs RCB match on television?

The SRH vs RCB live telecast of IPL 2024 will be available on Star Sports Network.

How to Livestream the SRH vs RCB match on mobile online?

The SRH vs RCB live streaming of IPL 2024 will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Pitch report

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium offers a balanced surface in T20 cricket. Batters have consistently posted big totals, making for exciting matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 277 against Mumbai Indians in their first game here, while Mumbai replied with 246.

Weather report

According to weather.com, the temperature of Hyderabad City on Thursday will be 40° Celcius during the day and 27° Celcius at night. The temperature will be a little cloudy throughout the day.

Probable playing XI

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan