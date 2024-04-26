Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet 72-year-old who earns Rs 280 cr per film, Asia's highest-paid actor, bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Meet man, used to work at BPO, got Rs 2500000000 as gift, his father was richer than Mukesh Ambani, he is…

This star, who once lived in chawl, worked as tailor, later gave four Rs 200-crore films; he's now worth...

Meet India’s most generous woman, not Nita Ambani or Priti Adani, she is married to...

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys faces massive penalty, asked to pay over Rs 100000 for…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet 72-year-old who earns Rs 280 cr per film, Asia's highest-paid actor, bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Meet man, used to work at BPO, got Rs 2500000000 as gift, his father was richer than Mukesh Ambani, he is…

This star, who once lived in chawl, worked as tailor, later gave four Rs 200-crore films; he's now worth...

8 animals that don't have bones

AI replaces Prabhas with Hrithik Roshan in Baahubali

10 sparkly images of space captured by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Patanjali Misleading Ad Case: Why Patanjali Issued Another ‘Bigger’ Public Apology? | Ramdev | SC

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rapid Analysis of Hot Seats of Phase 2 | Editor's Table | Election 2024

Tejasvi Surya Vs Sowmya Reddy: Will Tejashvi Win From Bangalore South Again? | BJP Vs Congress

Meet 72-year-old who earns Rs 280 cr per film, Asia's highest-paid actor, bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

This star, who once lived in chawl, worked as tailor, later gave four Rs 200-crore films; he's now worth...

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, used to work at BPO, got Rs 2500000000 as gift, his father was richer than Mukesh Ambani, he is…

Azim Premji’s younger son Tariq Premji got the attention of netizens after he received a massive Rs 250 crore worth of gift from his billionaire father.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 07:17 AM IST

article-main
Azim Premji’s younger son Tariq Premji
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Azim Premji is one the most celebrated billionaires in the country. Often referred to as India’s most generous man, Azim Premji is known for his vision, philanthropy and business ethics. He was once richer than Mukesh Ambani who is currently the richest person in India and in Asia. According to EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023, Azim Premji and family donated over Rs 1774 crore last year. This isn’t the first time Azim Premji has made it to the list of his generous donations. Azim Premji is credited for making Wipro one of the biggest IT companies in India with a massive market cap of more than Rs 240000 crore. Although Azim Premji is often in the media limelight, not many people know about his younger son Tariq Premji who is one of the key persons behind massive donations from Azim Premji Foundation.

Azim Premji’s younger son Tariq Premji got the attention of netizens after he received a massive Rs 250 crore worth of gift from his billionaire father. To recall, Azim Premji recently gave 51,15,090 shares, each, to elder son Rishad, who is currently the chairman of Wipro, and to Tariq, who is working at Azim Premji Foundation. 

Tariq Premji is a non-executive director of Wipro Enterprises, which has Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering under its umbrella. The subsidiary is part of Wipro, one of the leading IT companies in India that has a market cap of more than Rs 240000 crore.

Tariq Premji worked at a BPO for a while after graduating with a commerce degree from St Joseph’s College, Bangalore University. After that, he joined PremjiInvest. He now serves on the Investment Committee of the office that oversees the management of USD 5 billion in assets. 

Tariq Premji has been on the board of two philanthropic arms of the Wipro empire since 2016 -- the Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives and Azim Premji Foundation. He is also the Vice President of the Azim Premji Endowment Fund, an entity set up by Azim Premji to fund his philanthropic initiatives. He has been instrumental in setting up and institutionalising the investment process of this fund.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Woman attends online meeting on scooter while stuck in traffic, video goes viral

Meet family that has no superstars, is still richest in Bollywood with net worth of Rs..

Secret Service agent protecting US Vice President Kamala Harris removed after brawl with other officers

From Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini to Arun Govil: Key candidates in fray in Lok Sabha polls Phase 2

Two hospitalised, several crew members injured after truck crash on set of Eddie Murhpy's The Pickup

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement