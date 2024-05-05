Twitter
India

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience high temperature, check IMD forecast

The department has predicted strong surface winds during the day and a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 05, 2024, 04:54 PM IST

Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 22.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The department has predicted strong surface winds during the day and a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level was recorded as 31 per cent at 8.30 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category with a reading of 302, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data at 9 am. An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

