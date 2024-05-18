Virat Kohli’s new haircut ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 showdown sets internet on fire, see here

Cricket enthusiasts around the globe are eagerly anticipating the upcoming IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, as it will determine the final team to secure a spot in the playoffs. Prior to the highly anticipated game, Virat Kohli delighted his fans with a striking update showcasing his new hairstyle.

The renowned cricketer sported yet another impressive hairdo, exuding confidence and style. His sharp and edgy hairstyle is a perfect choice for the summer season. Celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim shared a series of photos providing a sneak peek into Virat's latest look. The crew cut hairstyle with a side part is a sophisticated choice that makes a bold fashion statement.

Sharing the pictures, Aalim wrote, “The One & Only King Kohli. We decided to keep an edgy, raw and grungy sharp haircut by doing a reverse graduation. The front hairline is sharp and crew, going gradually into the longer length at the crown to create texture and movement in the hair. Virat always dares to try something new with his haircuts and sets the trend on fire.”

The internet is abuzz with excitement over Virat Kohli's new hairstyle. Numerous fans are speculating that Kohli has debuted a fresh look just in time for the upcoming T20 World Cup. One fan even shared a video of Kohli, donning the RCB jersey and sharing a hearty laugh, on X (formerly Twitter).

In addition to his stellar cricketing skills, Virat Kohli is renowned for his impeccable sense of style, setting him apart as one of the most fashionable Indian cricketers. His choice of clothing and hairstyles often spark conversations and admiration among fans and critics alike.

Leading up to the IPL 2024, Kohli's latest hairstyle, crafted by celebrity hairdresser Aalim Hakim, caused quite a stir. Hakim, who also tends to the locks of MS Dhoni, recently shed light on his pricing structure. While he did not disclose the exact fee for Kohli's hairstyle, Hakim provided some insight into his charges.

"My fee is very simple which everybody knows how much I charge. So, it starts from Rs 1 lakh. That's the minimum," he said on Brut India.

"Mahi sir and Virat, they are very old friends and they have been coming to me for haircuts for a long time. And since IPL was coming now, so we decided to do something cool and different. And Virat always have references that 'we need to try this, we will try that next time," Hakim said.

