Exit Poll 2024: Third straight term for NDA with massive majority, predicts India Today-Axis My India

The exit polls predicted 'Modi 3.0' with PM Modi having led the BJP's poll effort through rallies and roadshows in various parts of the country.

Most of the exit polls on Saturday predicted that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA may win over 350 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. According to three exit polls, the NDA might make history by becoming the first party to win 400 seats in the Lok Sabha. The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats.

Two polls predicted that the BJP would improve its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP-led NDA improved its numbers in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls compared to the 2014 election. It is again poised for an upward trajectory, the exit polls predicted. The pollsters gave varying numbers to the INDIA bloc, a grouping of parties opposed to the BJP, but predicted that it would perform better than the Congress-led UPA in 2019.

If the exit poll predictions come true on June 4 when votes are counted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the only PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three successive terms in Lok Sabha polls.

The exit polls predicted 'Modi 3.0' with PM Modi having led the BJP's poll effort through rallies and roadshows in various parts of the country. According to India Today-Axis My India exit polls, NDA is predicted to win 361-401 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The INDIA bloc is expected to win 131-166 seats, it said and gave 8 to 20 seats to other parties. The Republic PMarq exit poll gave 359 of 543 seats to NDA, 154 to INDIA bloc and 30 to others. Republic Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to NDA, 118-113 to INDIA bloc and 43-48 to others.

The NewsX Dynamics gave 371 seats to NDA, 125 to INDIA bloc and 47 to others. NewsX Dynamics exit poll has also predicted seats for different parties and said Congress will marginally improve from its tally of 52 seats in 2019 . It said the BJP is poised to win 315 seats, improving its 2019 tally of 303 seats.

NewsX Dynamics exit poll predicted Congress winning 60 seats, DMK 22, Trinamool Congress 19, TDP 13, JD(U) 11, Shiv Sena (UBT) five, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) five, Shiv Sena eight, BJD eight, YSRCP seven, NCP four, Samajwadi Party 10, Rashtriya Janata Dal five, National Conference three, AAP three, AIADMK five, BRS two and JD(S) two. The exit poll predicted that the ruling Left Democratic Front will get four seats in Kerala. It predicted that othes will get 32 seats.

According to Jan Ki Baat exit poll on NDTV, NDA is poised to win 377 seats, NDA 151 and others 15.India TV poll gave 371-401 seats for NDA, 109-139 seats for INDIA bloc and 28-38 seats for others.According to News18 mega exit poll, NDA is poised to win 355 to 370 seats, INDIA bloc 125 to 140 seats and others 42 to 52 seats.The exit poll said that the BJP is poised to get between 305 to 315 seats on its own.

The News24-Today's Chanakya predicted NDA winning 400 (plus, minus 15) seats, INDIA bloc 107 (plus,minus 11 seats) and others (36 plus, minus nine seats).The Times Now-ETG exit poll predicted NDA getting 358 seats, INDIA bloc 152 and others 33 seats.According to the exit polls, BJP will continue to sweep the states of Gujarat and Uttarakhand.Riding on the 'Modi,Yogi' factor, the BJP is also expected to improve its tally in electorally crucial Uttar Pradesh.

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the NDA is likely to win 67-72 seats while the INDIA Alliance may end up with 8-12 seats in Uttar Pradesh. It said BJP will win 64-67 seats, while Samajwadi Party and Congress are predicted to win 7-9 and 1-3 seats. BSP is also expected to win 0-1 seat.

Times Now ETG has predicted 69 seats for BJP and 11 seats for Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. According to News18, NDA is expected to win 68-71 seats and INDIA bloc 9-12 seats. BJP won 62 seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2019 elections.

The poll said BJP likely to win 26-31 seats in West Bengal and 11-12 of 17 seats in Telangana. The ruling Congress could end up getting 4-6 constituencies in Telangana, the poll said. BJP is predicted to sweep the state of Gujarat, which happens to be the home state of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, for a third time in a row, the exit polls said.

The Lok Sabha elections for 25 seats in the state of Gujarat concluded in a single phase, i.e., in Phase 3 on May 7. Notably, the BJP's candidate for the Surat Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat was elected unopposed after the Congress candidate's nomination was rejected.

According to exit poll figures by Times Now ETG, NDA is set to sweep all 26 seats while the Congress-led INDIA bloc will again fail to open its account in the state. INDIA TV poll also gave all seats to the BJP in the state and Axis My India predicted 25-26 seats for BJP and 0-1 seats for INDIA bloc. BJP won all 26 seats in the state in both 2014 and 2019.

The exit polls showed that Bharatiya Janata Party would make further inroads in the south and is likely to open its account in Kerala in the Lok Sabha polls. According to the Axis My India exit poll, the BJP-led NDA is expected to win 2-4 seats in Tamil Nadu. The INDIA bloc, which has both DMK and Congress in it, is set to win 33-37 seats.

The exit poll predicted a marked rise in NDA's vote share in Tamil Nadu which is expected to go to 22 per cent. INDIA bloc is predicted to get 46 per cent. According to News 18 exit poll, NDA is expected to win 1-3 seats in Tamil Nadu while the INDIA bloc can win 36-39 seats in the state. In Kerala, the Axis My India exit poll predicted that the BJP-led NDA is to win 2-3 seats in Kerala. It said Congress-led UDF would win 17-18 seats and LDF, led by CPI-M, is expected to win 0-1 seat.

The exit poll predicted a 27 per cent vote share for NDA in Kerala, which will be the highest the party has ever got in the state. The poll predicted vote share of LDF and UDF are 29 percent and 41 percent respectively.

The News 18 exit poll predicted 1-3 seats for NDA in Kerala. It said UDF is expected to win 15-18 seats and LDF 2-5 seats. The Times Now-ETG has predicted one seat for the BJP in Kerala. It said Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF are expected to win 14-15 and four seats respectively.

Exit polls predicted a tight contest between Congress and the BJP in Telangana in the Lok Sabha polls with Bharat Rashtra Samithi suffering huge losses.

According to exit poll results telecast by TV 9 Bharatvarash, BJP-led NDA is poised to win seven of the 17 Lok Sabha seats, the INDIA bloc would win eight seats and others two seats. India TV poll said that BJP-led NDA may get between 8-10 seats and the opposition bloc between 6-8 seats. It gave 0-2 seats to others.

According to News18 India exit poll, the BJP is predicted to win 7-10 seats in the southern state, INDIA bloc 5-8 seats, BRS 2-5 seats and others 0-1 seats. The Congress is the main constituent of the INDIA bloc in Telangana.

The exit poll results showed both BJP and Congress gaining in the state compared to the 2019 results. But the gain is more significant for BJP as Congress rules the southern state.The exit polls predicted the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning the majority seats in Karnataka and the Congress, which is in power in the state won't be able to put a good show.

The three polls predicted a big lead for NDA in Karnataka, while INDIA bloc is likely to get 3-8 seats according to the exit polls.According to exit polls, BJP-led NDA would emerge better off against the INDIA bloc in Maharashtra, a state which underwent to polls after much political upheaval and splits in parties.

Axis My India predicted 20-22 seats for BJP and 8-10 seats and 1-2 seats for its allies Shiv Sena and NCP respectively. Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) are predicted to win 3-4, 9-11 and 3-5 seats respectively. Times Now-ETG in its exit poll figures showed a tight race between the NDA and the INDIA bloc, with former winning 26 seats and the latter securing 22 seats. The exit poll survey by News 18 also indicates NDA getting 32 to 35 seats while the INDIA bloc winning 15 to 18 seats. Republic PMARQ indicated that NDA could secure win 29 of state's 48 seats while the INDIA bloc would win 19 seats.

The exit polls also predicted BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning most of the Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh while INDIA bloc is likely to draw a blank. The BJP fought the polls in the state in alliance with TDP and Jana Sena Party.

According to News18 exit poll, NDA could win 19-22 seats of the 25 seats, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is expected to win 5-8 seats and the INDIA bloc may draw a blank.

As per ABP C-Voter exit poll, NDA is expected to win 21-25 seats and YSCRP is likely to win 0-4 seats. The ABP C Voter exit poll has also predicted that the INDIA bloc is likely to draw a blank in Andhra Pradesh.

The exit polls predicted BJP maintaining its lead in Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Assam.In Punjab, the seats are likely to be divided among various contestants with Congress and AAP likely to get more seats. The exit polls have predicted a comfortable victory for BJP-led NDA in Bihar. Several polls predicted the ruling alliance winning 30 of 40 seats in the Hindi Heartland state.

According to the Republic Bharat Matrize Exit Poll, the NDA is projected to win between 32-37 seats, while the INDIA bloc may secure between 2-7 seats. The REPUBLIC-P Marq Exit Poll predicted NDA winning 37 seats and the INDIA bloc securing three seats in Bihar. The News 24-Today's Chanakya exit poll predicted NDA will win 36 seats, with the INDIA bloc winning four seats.

The India Today-Axis My India poll suggested the BJP will win 13-15 seats, while the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) is expected to win 9-11 seats. The Congress could win 1-2 seats, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ise projected to secure 6-7 seats. Other parties might win between 1 and 6 seats.The exit polls predicted the BJP-led NDA winning a majority of seats in Karnataka and the ruling Congress not able to put up a good show.

The three polls predicted a big lead for NDA in Karnataka, while INDIA bloc is likely to get 3-8 seats.Some exit polls predicted that the BJP may not win any seat in Manipur and lose the Ladakh seat.

Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 19 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi steering the BJP campaign. Votes will be counted on June 4.The exit poll outcomes were declared after the conclusion of polling for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

Simultaneous assembly polls have also been held in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim apart from assembly by-polls in several states.

(with inputs from ANI)