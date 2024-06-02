Meet woman who quit high-paying job in US, then built Rs 8000 crore firm, she is…

Upasana Taku's journey is a remarkable story of courage, determination, and success. She graduated from Stanford and spent 17 years working abroad before deciding to return to India to pursue her entrepreneurial goals. Despite opposition from her family and knowing the risks, she bravely left her established career in America to start her own business.

Upasana and Bipin Preet Singh co-founded MobiKwik in 2009, a mobile payment company that has since grown to be a major player in the fintech industry. Their combined efforts and vision propelled MobiKwik to unprecedented success, with the company becoming massively profitable in the March quarter. As CEO of MobiKwik, Upasana Taku has played a critical role in steering the company towards its current goal of doubling revenue to Rs 1,000 crore in the current fiscal year.

Upasana's academic background in engineering, management science, and engineering at Stanford University provided her with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complexities of the business world. Prior to joining MobiKwik, she worked as a product manager at PayPal and HSBC, where she gained valuable experience.

The story of Upasana Taku's journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and business leaders, demonstrating the benefits of taking the risk and pursuing one's passion. Her unwavering determination, combined with her astute business acumen, has transformed MobiKwik from a small startup to a fintech powerhouse, with an impressive revenue of around Rs 8000 crore.