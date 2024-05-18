Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This singer helped BCCI when it had no money to award 1983 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, raised 20 lakh by...

Virat Kohli’s new haircut ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 showdown sets internet on fire, see here

King Charles net worth sees dramatic surge, now wealthier than Queen Elizabeth II, monarch's fortune soars to...

BCCI bans Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, slaps INR 30 lakh fine for....

'Justice must prevail': Former PM HD Deve Gowda breaks silence in Prajwal Revanna case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This singer helped BCCI when it had no money to award 1983 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, raised 20 lakh by...

Virat Kohli’s new haircut ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 showdown sets internet on fire, see here

King Charles net worth sees dramatic surge, now wealthier than Queen Elizabeth II, monarch's fortune soars to...

Most overcrowded tourist destinations in the world

Which one is healthier: sugar or honey?

Players with most runs in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

This singer helped BCCI when it had no money to award 1983 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, raised 20 lakh by...

This film had 3 superstars, was unofficial remake of Hollywood classic, was box office flop, later became hit on...

Meet Nancy Tyagi, Indian influencer who wore self-stitched gown weighing over 20 kg to Cannes red carpet

HomeCricket

Cricket

BCCI bans Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, slaps INR 30 lakh fine for....

Mumbai Indians concluded their season with eight points from 14 matches, finishing at the bottom of the standings for the second time in three years.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 18, 2024, 04:10 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hardik Pandya, the captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI), was fined Rs. 30 lakh for his team's slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday night.

“As it was his team's third offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs. 30 lakh and banned from playing the team's next match,” the IPL statement read.

“The rest of the members of the playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs.12 lakh or 50 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.”

Nicholas Pooran delivered a remarkable performance, scoring a quick-fire 75 runs off just 28 balls to propel Lucknow Super Giants to a formidable total. Despite a 45-minute rain delay, Lucknow Super Giants managed to secure an 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians, despite impressive half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir.

Pooran's explosive innings included a 19-ball half-century, during which he smashed eight sixes. This feat also saw him become the leading six-hitter in the IPL 2024 season, with a total of 36 sixes. His contribution was crucial in lifting Lucknow Super Giants from a precarious position of 69/3 after 10 overs to a total exceeding 200 runs.

With this victory, Mumbai Indians concluded their season with eight points from 14 matches, finishing at the bottom of the standings for the second time in three years. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, finished with 14 points but will be disappointed by their performance in a few matches that could have secured them a spot in the playoffs.

Also read| IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir fifties go in vain as Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Company just...': UK's Reader's Digest closes after 86 years; check full post

Gautam Adani makes massive Rs 19000000000 purchase, his firm now owns…

Meet man who lost mother at 7, father's business failed, studied till class 10, now runs Rs 3000 crore company

Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh returns home almost a month after going missing, says ‘left worldly life for...'

Meet man who turned WhatsApp group into Rs 6400 crore company, but failed to pay salaries, Mukesh Ambani is his...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Sunanda Sharma exudes royalty as she debuts at Cannes Film Festival in anarkali, calls it ‘Punjabi community's victory’

Aishwarya Rai walks Cannes red carpet in bizarre gown made of confetti, fans say 'is this the Met Gala'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement