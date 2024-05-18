BCCI bans Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, slaps INR 30 lakh fine for....

Mumbai Indians concluded their season with eight points from 14 matches, finishing at the bottom of the standings for the second time in three years.

Hardik Pandya, the captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI), was fined Rs. 30 lakh for his team's slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday night.

“As it was his team's third offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs. 30 lakh and banned from playing the team's next match,” the IPL statement read.

“The rest of the members of the playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs.12 lakh or 50 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.”

Nicholas Pooran delivered a remarkable performance, scoring a quick-fire 75 runs off just 28 balls to propel Lucknow Super Giants to a formidable total. Despite a 45-minute rain delay, Lucknow Super Giants managed to secure an 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians, despite impressive half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir.

Pooran's explosive innings included a 19-ball half-century, during which he smashed eight sixes. This feat also saw him become the leading six-hitter in the IPL 2024 season, with a total of 36 sixes. His contribution was crucial in lifting Lucknow Super Giants from a precarious position of 69/3 after 10 overs to a total exceeding 200 runs.

With this victory, Mumbai Indians concluded their season with eight points from 14 matches, finishing at the bottom of the standings for the second time in three years. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, finished with 14 points but will be disappointed by their performance in a few matches that could have secured them a spot in the playoffs.

Also read| IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir fifties go in vain as Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs