Meet superstar who faced casting couch at young age, worked in B-grade films, was once highest-paid actress, now..

Rashami Desai, today, is one of the highest-paid actresses on TV. She owns 5 apartments and many expensive cars. Rashami Desai's estimated net worth is Rs 10.12 crore.

Anny person who faces life's challenges with dignity and grace always manages to come out on top. This was proved to be true by TV superstar Rashami Desai who entered the TV world from the Bhojpuri film industry and went on to become a superstar. Rashami Desai, born in February 1986, is a name that needs no introduction. She is one of the highest-paid actresses on TV and enjoys a massive fan following.

However, many people are unaware that Rashami Desai had to struggle a ton to be successful and earn a respectable name.

Rashami Desai started working at a young age. Her first film was Assamese which was released in 2002. Rashami Desai made her TV debut with the show 'Raavan' in 2006.

Apart from TV and films, Rashami Desai was also a popular name in the Bhojpuri industry. She worked in many B-grade films as well. However, a turning point in Rashami Desai's career came when she starred in the superhit TV show 'Uttaran'. Her character Tapasya became a household name. She was then seen in a lead role in 'Dil Se Dil Tak' opposite the late Siddharth Shukla.

Rashami Desai never looked back after her hard work paid off and she became a superstar, however, her path to success, including her childhood, was a difficult period of her life.

Rashami Desai was once quoted as Pinkvilla saying, "My mother was a single parent. Our financial condition was not good. Our house was run by whatever my mother earned. We did not have money even for two square meals. I started earning at the age of 16. When I was a kid, people used to call her wretched. She had once consumed poison. However, Rashami admits that this was her mistake because she did not know her value."

Rashmi Desai has also been a victim of the casting couch. Once, during an audition, the person present there had tried to mix intoxicants in her drink. At the time, Rashami Desai was only 16. The actress also said a person also tried to take advantage of her and molest her when she went for an audition.

He tried his best to make her unconscious but he could not succeed in his objective.

Despite these challenges and harrowing experiences, Rashami Desai, today, is one of the highest-paid actresses on TV. She owns 5 apartments and many expensive cars. Rashami Desai's estimated net worth is Rs 10.12 crore.

On the work front, Rashami Desai is now all set to make her comeback on the big screen with a Bollywood movie 'JNU: Jahangir National University' alongside Urvashi Rautela.

READ | Meet actress who is a superstar, spent 10 years in unhappy marriage, got married twice, her husband is..