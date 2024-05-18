Meet actress who is a superstar, spent 10 years in unhappy marriage, got married twice, her husband is..

During a recent appearance on Sajid Hasan’s talk show, Nadia Khan opened up about her first marriage and the struggles that came with it. Nadia Khan opened up about the 10-year struggle that she did for a marriage she knew was a mistake.

Many actors and actresses in the film industry enjoy immense success in their careers but when it comes to their personal life, they struggle silently. Today, we will tell you about a Pakistani television actress, presenter, and producer who made a name for herself in the Pakistani film and TV industry but struggled in her personal life in an unhealthy marriage.

We are talking about Nadia Khan who is best known for the Nadia Khan Show, a morning TV program, and for her YouTube channel OutStyle. Nadia Khan is also famous for appearing in the PTV series 'Bandhan' and 'Aisi Hai Tanhai' as Kinza.

Nadia Khan, born in Quetta, Balochistan, had a successful career but there was a time when her personal life was full of turmoil.

During a recent appearance on Sajid Hasan’s talk show, Nadia Khan opened up about her first marriage and the struggles that came with it. Nadia Khan opened up about the 10-year struggle that she did for a marriage she knew was a mistake.

Nadia Khan was quoted as saying, "I knew that this marriage was a mistake within the first 10 minutes. I still spent 10 years because I couldn’t rid myself of the whole ‘divorce’ stigma."

She further said, "Our temperaments did not match, he was also cruel to me and I thought whatever my punishment is, I will maintain this relationship."

The actress also revealed how there was no change in her husband despite having 2 children and that is when she decided to prioritise her happiness over everything else.

For the unversed, Nadia Khan's first marriage was to Khawar Iqbal. They have two children together.

Now, Nadia Khan is happily married to Faisal Mumtaz Rao, a retired Pakistan Air Force fighter pilot. The couple got married in 2020 and then adopted a son, Kayaan when he was just a few days old.

READ | Meet actress who is set to work in India's most expensive film, started career with superhit TV show, then gave..