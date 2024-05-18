Meet actress who is set to work in India's most expensive film, started career with superhit TV show, then gave..

Twitter
Born to a Sindhi family from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Sonia Balani made her debut in the showbiz world in the year 2012. She is best known for playing the role of Asifa in 'The Kerala Story'.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 18, 2024, 11:03 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' is one of the most anticipated films. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the first part of the film is currently being shot, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Reports also state that, in a record-breaking spree, 'Ramayana' is also the most expensive Indian film to be made, with a budget of over Rs 800 crore. 

Now, Nitesh Tiwari has added another entrant to the cast of his magnum opus. According to a report in The Times of India, 'The Kerala Story' fame Sonia Balani has been roped in to play an important role in 'Ramayana'. Sonia Balani is an Indian actress who is known for her roles in Bollywood films 'Tum Bin 2', 'Baazaar', and 'The Kerala Story' and also TV shows like 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Tu Mera Hero', and 'Detective Didi'.

Born to a Sindhi family from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Sonia Balani made her debut in the showbiz world in the year 2012. She is best known for playing the role of Asifa in 'The Kerala Story'. The super hit film, made on a budget of Rs 20 crore, went on to earn Rs 304 crore at the box office. Its opening day collection in India was Rs 8.03 crore, making it the fifth-highest opener in India for 2023. 

Reports now state that Sonia Balani has been finalised by Nitesh Tiwari to play the role of Urmila in 'Ramayana'. Urmila was the wife of Lord Ram's younger brother Lakshman. 

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' is all set to create history at the box office. The film, with an assigned budget of Rs 835 crore, is the most expensive film to ever get made, to date. 

A source close to the film was quoted as saying, "The $100 Million [Rs 835 crore] budget is just for Ramayana: Part One. He plans to expand this further as the franchise grows. The idea is to take the audience on a visual treat with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. The film requires 600 days of post-production work, which in itself speaks volumes about the investment required to create some of the most original visuals on the spectacle. The idea is to take Indian Cinema to a global level."

