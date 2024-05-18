SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 69 to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

In the 69th match of IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off against Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, at 3:30 PM IST. Sunrisers Hyderabad is sitting in third place with seven wins out of thirteen matches, while Punjab Kings are currently in ninth place with five wins.

Live streaming details

When is the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match of IPL will be played on Sunday, May 19 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 match on TV?

The live telecast of SRH vs PBKS IPL match in India, will be on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

In Hyderabad, the pitch favors the batters, making it easier for them to score runs. However, bowlers can benefit from the new ball, and spinners can find some grip. The toss will be crucial because the chasing team has a better record at this venue.

Weather report

In the afternoon, the temperature in Hyderabad will be about 37 degrees Celsius, but it will feel like 43 degrees due to the heat. Humidity will be around 48%, and according to AccuWeather, there's a low chance of rain.

Predicted playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh