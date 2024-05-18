Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Telugu actor Chandrakanth found dead days after rumoured girlfriend Pavithra Jayaram's death in car accident

Who is Swati Maliwal? Know all about AAP leader who has accused Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her

Viral video: Flood-rescued dog comforts stranded pooch with heartfelt hug, internet hearts it

Bibhav Kumar arrested: Delhi Police arrests CM Kejriwal's aide in Swati Maliwal assault case

Dubai ruler captured walking hand-in-hand with grandson in viral video, internet can't help but go aww

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Telugu actor Chandrakanth found dead days after rumoured girlfriend Pavithra Jayaram's death in car accident

Who is Swati Maliwal? Know all about AAP leader who has accused Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her

Viral video: Flood-rescued dog comforts stranded pooch with heartfelt hug, internet hearts it

7 protein-rich breakfast options for muscle gain

Anemia: Natural ways to treat iron deficiency in summer

10 celebs set to appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Sunanda Sharma exudes royalty as she debuts at Cannes Film Festival in anarkali, calls it ‘Punjabi community's victory’

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Telugu actor Chandrakanth found dead days after rumoured girlfriend Pavithra Jayaram's death in car accident

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet actress who is a superstar, spent 10 years in unhappy marriage, got married twice, her husband is..

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Telugu actor Chandrakanth found dead days after rumoured girlfriend Pavithra Jayaram's death in car accident

As per Chandrakanth's father's statement recorded by the police, the actor was depressed for the past couple of days. Trigger Warning: This article contains description of self-harm.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 18, 2024, 01:42 PM IST | Edited by : DNA Web Desk

article-main
Chandrakanth and Pavithra Jayaram/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Chandrakanth, best known for working in daily soaps in Telugu, is no more. The actor allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Alkapur in Telangana on Friday. The news of his demise comes a few days after his co-star and rumoured girlfriend Pavithra Jayaram passed away in a car accident.

As per Chandrakanth's father's statement recorded by the police, the actor was depressed for the past couple of days. Chandrakanth had been mourning Pavithra's loss deeply. He had penned down emotional tributes for his Trinayani co-star. His last post on Instagram was also for Pavithra. The two were reportedly in a relationship.

In one of the posts, he wrote,"Papa netho digina last pic raa (cry emojis) not able to digest to left me alone, okasari mama aniii piluveee plsss @pavithrajayaram_chandar. My Pavi is no more (cry and pray emojis) pls ra come back plsss. (This is the last picture I took with you, I'm unable to digest you left me alone. Please call out for me once again. My Pavi is no more, please come back)." He also wrote on his Instagram stories, "Papa pls come back raaa. Pls nee mama kannilu aaplu. (Please come back and wipe my tears.)"

The sudden demise of both actors has left the Telugu industry in shock.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who built company worth Rs 3000 crore from just Rs 25 lakh, know why its named 'Priya Gold' biscuit

Hansal Mehta reacts to Sahara Group calling his series Scam 2010 The Subrata Roy Saga 'abusive act, cheap publicity'

This composer, an Army officer made Rekha superstar; later donated entire wealth of Rs 10 crore to charity

Hungarian PM says Slovakia's PM Robert Fico is 'between life and death' 2 days after assassination attempt

Meet actress who is set to work in India's most expensive film, started career with superhit TV show, then gave..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Sunanda Sharma exudes royalty as she debuts at Cannes Film Festival in anarkali, calls it ‘Punjabi community's victory’

Aishwarya Rai walks Cannes red carpet in bizarre gown made of confetti, fans say 'is this the Met Gala'

In pics: Sobhita Dhulipala looks 'stunning hot' in plum cordelia jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'queen'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement