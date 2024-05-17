Hungarian PM says Slovakia's PM Robert Fico is 'between life and death' 2 days after assassination attempt

Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok, speaking at the same news conference, said the shooter -- whom police have charged with attempted murder -- had acted alone and had previously taken part in anti-government protests.

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico is between life and death two days after an assassination attempt that sent shock waves across Europe, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.

"We are praying for the prime minister and root for Slovakia," Orban said. "We wish him a speedy recovery and return to work. Robert Fico is between life and death."

The Slovakian PM was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon and taken to hospital. Reports on TA3, a Slovakian TV station, said that Fico, 59, was hit in the stomach after four shots were fired outside the House of Culture in the town of Handlova, some 150 kilometers northeast of the capital, where the leader was meeting with supporters.

The shooting was the first major assassination attempt on a European political leader for more than 20 years and has drawn international condemnation. Political analysts and lawmakers say it has exposed an increasingly febrile and polarised political climate both in Slovakia and across Europe.

"He is able to speak but only a few sentences and then he is really tired because he is on some medication," President-elect Peter Pellegrini, a Fico ally, told reporters after visiting the 59-year-old premier in hospital. Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak said it was too early to say whether Fico would recover from the attack due to "the extent of the injuries caused by four gunshot wounds".

Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok, speaking at the same news conference, said the shooter -- whom police have charged with attempted murder -- had acted alone and had previously taken part in anti-government protests. "This is a lone wolf who had radicalised himself in the latest period after the presidential election (in April)," Sutaj Estok said.

READ | China and Russia reaffirm their ‘no limit’ partnership as Moscow presses its offensive in Ukraine