Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 74,90,000

Hungarian PM says Slovakia's PM Robert Fico is 'between life and death' 2 days after assassination attempt

Delhi Police to scrutinise CCTV footage at Kejriwal's House to investigate Maliwal's assault complaint

Meet man who once suffered loss of Rs 15 crore, then built Rs 2000 crore turnover company at 60, he is…

'They did her dirty': Aishwarya Rai fans criticise stylist for her 'failed art project' outfit on Cannes red carpet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 74,90,000

Hungarian PM says Slovakia's PM Robert Fico is 'between life and death' 2 days after assassination attempt

Meet man who once suffered loss of Rs 15 crore, then built Rs 2000 crore turnover company at 60, he is…

This is India's first private train, check fare

Foods to avoid for hypertension

9 Bollywood stars who worked in Pakistani films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Maliwal Breaks Silence After Delhi Police Visits Her Residence

PM Modi Challenges INDIA Bloc On CAA In Uttar Pradesh’s Lalganj Rally | Lok Sabha Election 2024

'They did her dirty': Aishwarya Rai fans criticise stylist for her 'failed art project' outfit on Cannes red carpet

Richa Chadha says Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal being trolled for her performance is 'audience’s right'

Meet superstar who stopped getting work after gaining weight, wanted to quit acting, become a teacher but..

HomeWorld

World

Hungarian PM says Slovakia's PM Robert Fico is 'between life and death' 2 days after assassination attempt

Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok, speaking at the same news conference, said the shooter -- whom police have charged with attempted murder -- had acted alone and had previously taken part in anti-government protests.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 17, 2024, 11:39 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico is between life and death two days after an assassination attempt that sent shock waves across Europe, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.

"We are praying for the prime minister and root for Slovakia," Orban said. "We wish him a speedy recovery and return to work. Robert Fico is between life and death."

The Slovakian PM was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon and taken to hospital. Reports on TA3, a Slovakian TV station, said that Fico, 59, was hit in the stomach after four shots were fired outside the House of Culture in the town of Handlova, some 150 kilometers northeast of the capital, where the leader was meeting with supporters. 

The shooting was the first major assassination attempt on a European political leader for more than 20 years and has drawn international condemnation. Political analysts and lawmakers say it has exposed an increasingly febrile and polarised political climate both in Slovakia and across Europe.

"He is able to speak but only a few sentences and then he is really tired because he is on some medication," President-elect Peter Pellegrini, a Fico ally, told reporters after visiting the 59-year-old premier in hospital. Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak said it was too early to say whether Fico would recover from the attack due to "the extent of the injuries caused by four gunshot wounds".

Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok, speaking at the same news conference, said the shooter -- whom police have charged with attempted murder -- had acted alone and had previously taken part in anti-government protests. "This is a lone wolf who had radicalised himself in the latest period after the presidential election (in April)," Sutaj Estok said.

READ | China and Russia reaffirm their ‘no limit’ partnership as Moscow presses its offensive in Ukraine

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, an Indian who entered NASA's Hall of Fame by hacking, earlier worked on Apple's...

This actress quit acting after doing 7 superhit films, fell in love with superstar's brother, was murdered due to..

From Isha Ambani, Roshni Nadar to Divya Mahindra: Meet daughters of Indian industrialists

Russia's Vladimir Putin meets with China's leader Xi Jinping while on state visit to China

Once bigger than Shah Rukh, Saif, this star rivalled Sanjay Dutt, one mistake ruined his career, died young suddenly

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement