IPL 2024: Virat Kohli drops massive hint on MS Dhoni’s retirement plan ahead of RCB vs CSK clash

Speaking fondly about his memories of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli said that the former India captain is someone who is unaffected by what the world says about his tactics with the bat and only concentrates on making the team win.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 18, 2024, 12:31 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Since IPL 2024 began, speculations have been rife that former India captain and CSK star MS Dhoni will be playing his last season this year. MS Dhoni is yet to confirm his retirement plans with fans hoping for him to play one more season. However, in a recent interview, Virat Kohli has now dropped a massive hint about MS Dhoni's retirement plan. 

Kohli said that the Saturday match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might be the last time the iconic duo, lovingly called Mahirat by fans, will play together.

During an interview on Jio Cinema, Virat Kohli said, "Mahi bhai and I will be playing again, maybe for the last time, who knows. It'll be a great moment for fans. We had a great partnership for India over the years. We all know how many matches he's finished and won for the team." 

Virat Kohli also spoke about MS Dhoni's influence on fans. "For fans to see Dhoni play in any stadium in India is a big thing," he said. 

Speaking fondly about his memories of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli said that the former India captain is someone who is unaffected by what the world says about his tactics with the bat and only concentrates on making the team win. 

Virat Kohli said, "People used to say about Mahi bhai, 'why is he taking the game to 20th over or 50th over?' But how many matches did he finish for India! He’s probably the only person who knows what he’s doing! And he’s finishing the game from there. For me, that’s muscle memory. He knows if he takes the match till the last over, he’ll win the game." 

READ | RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Chennai Super Kings in must-win clash

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
