This star kid flop film was stuck for 8 years, was rejected by Vivek Oberoi, Tabu, featured 20 stars, earned just...

Zoya Akhtar's directorial debut, Luck By Chance, was stuck for eight years before it was released in 2009. Despite, positive reviews the film flopped.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is regarded as one of the visionary, gutsy storytellers of Bollywood. Despite hailing from an influential film family, with father Javed Akhtar, stepmom Shabana Azmi, and brother Farhan Akhtar, Zoya struggled to find her footing in Bollywood. Today, we will discuss her debut film, her dream project that was stuck for eight years. A star kid led Zoya's debut film. The medium-budget film had cameos and extended cameos of 17 big stars from the Hindi film industry. Yet, it couldn't manage to become a hit.

Zoya Akhtar's debut film that flopped at the box office was...

Luck By Chance, a Farhan Akhtar and Kokana Sen Sharma-starrer was a jibe at the film industry. The film shows the journey of an aspiring actor, Vikram Jaisingh (Farhan), who arrives in Mumbai to become a movie star. How he finds himself riding his fortune to becoming one, while struggling to sustain his relationships, forms the story.

The stalwarts who made cameos in the film

Luck By Chance had cameos of 17 popular names from Bollywood, including actors, directors, and writers. Superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, actors such as Boman Irani, Dia Mirza, Javed Akhtar, John Abraham, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Mac Mohan, Manish Acharya, Manish Malhotra, Mushtaq Shiekh, Rajkumar Hirani, Rani Mukerji, Ronit Roy, Shabana Azmi, and Vivek Oberoi appeared in the film in a cameo appearance.

Box office collection of Luck Of Chance

Made in the reported budget of Rs 18 crores, the film grossed Rs 16 crores in India, and $975,000, making worldwide gross collection only Rs 21 crores. Despite positive critical reception, the film underperformed at the box office and became a flop.

Luck By Chance was stuck for 8 years

As Reddiff reported, Zoya wanted to direct Luck By Chance after Dil Chahta Hai (2001). Zoya had the script ready in 2001, and the film was slated for 2002. But the movie went on floors in 2008 and the film was released on January 30, 2009.

Actors who were approached for Luck By Chance

Reportedly, Zoya planned Luck By Chance with Vivek Oberoi and Tabu as leading actors. As per the media reports, Tabu had some apprehensions about the story of the film. And she wanted to make some changes to it. Zoya, however, politely turned her request down and replaced Tabu with Konkona. Vivek was later seen in a cameo appearance in the film.

When Sanjay Kapoor agreed on Luck By Chance was way ahead of time

In an interview with Firstpost, Sanjay Kapoor agreed that if Luck By Chance had been released a few years later, it would have got a better reception at the box office. He said, "If Luck By Chance had been released today, it would become a blockbuster. The movie has everything. It was very real; it had a fun, good story, dialogues, and performances. It has been 11 years and in terms of infrastructure and audience choice, a lot has changed.”

