SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

SRH vs PBKS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 69 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

In the 69th match of IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off against Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, at 3:30 PM IST. Sunrisers Hyderabad is currently in third place, having won seven out of thirteen matches, while Punjab Kings are in ninth place with five wins.

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Match 69

Date & Time: May 19, 03:30 PM

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH vs PBKS My Dream11 team

Heinrich Klaasen(C), Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Travis Head(c), Abhishek Sharma, Shashank Sharma, Nitish Reddy(vc), Pat Cummins, Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh, T Natarajan