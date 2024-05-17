Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rohit Sharma hilariously requests cameraperson to stop recording sound, says 'ek audio ne meri...'

Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted while campaigning in Delhi

Watch: Kiara Advani makes stunning Cannes debut, mesmerises in white high slit gown

Shaheen Afridi denies reports of rift within Pakistan team, says 'small disagreements....'

This white marble structure in Agra, competing with Taj Mahal, took 104 years to complete

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rohit Sharma hilariously requests cameraperson to stop recording sound, says 'ek audio ne meri...'

Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted while campaigning in Delhi

Watch: Kiara Advani makes stunning Cannes debut, mesmerises in white high slit gown

7 best teas that support weight loss

6 common signs of slow metabolism

Who should avoid drinking coconut water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai walks Cannes red carpet in bizarre gown made of confetti, fans say 'is this the Met Gala'

In pics: Sobhita Dhulipala looks 'stunning hot' in plum cordelia jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'queen'

Udaariyaan takes 15-year leap, these actors join Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey-produced show

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Watch: Kiara Advani makes stunning Cannes debut, mesmerises in white high slit gown

Aishwarya Rai walks Cannes red carpet in bizarre gown made of confetti, fans say 'is this the Met Gala'

In pics: Sobhita Dhulipala looks 'stunning hot' in plum cordelia jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'queen'

HomeViral

Viral

This white marble structure in Agra, competing with Taj Mahal, took 104 years to complete

It's really tall, about 193 feet, and it's made from special marble from Rajasthan. Lots of people visit it every day, but you can't take pictures inside.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 17, 2024, 11:28 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

When you think of Agra, you probably think of the Taj Mahal first. It's famous all around the world for its beauty. But now, there's something new in Agra made of white marble. It took a really long time to build - about 104 years! Now, lots of tourists who are interested in spirituality are coming to see it.

This new building is getting compared to the Taj Mahal. Taj Mahal was finished in 22 years, but this one took more than a century to build. It shows how dedicated the people who built it were.

It's really tall, about 193 feet, and it's made from special marble from Rajasthan. Lots of people visit it every day, but you can't take pictures inside.

Some people are starting to compare this new building with the Taj Mahal, which is famous all over the world. But the people who made this new building say it's more than just a monument – it's a sign of their lasting commitment.

It's located in a place where a lot of people who follow the Radhasoami religion live. The construction started in 1922, and it's changed a lot since then.

The people who worked on it have put a lot of effort into it. Some of them have spent their whole lives working on it. Even though they have some machines to help, it's still hard work.

This new building is taller than the Taj Mahal. It was difficult to build because they had trouble finding the right marble. But now, it's finished and people are wondering if it's as special as the Taj Mahal.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Salman Khan house firing case: Haryana man helped accused join Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, gave them...

DNA Verified: Viral clip of ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan with white hair, beard sparks debate, netizens say 'AI-generated'

Meet actor, who lived in chawl, left engineering for films, earned only Rs 1500; now competes with SRK, Salman, Ranbir

Success in share market through birth chart

Scam 2010 The Subrata Roy saga: Hansal Mehta returns with third Scam series, to tell story of late Sahara group founder

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai walks Cannes red carpet in bizarre gown made of confetti, fans say 'is this the Met Gala'

In pics: Sobhita Dhulipala looks 'stunning hot' in plum cordelia jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'queen'

Udaariyaan takes 15-year leap, these actors join Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey-produced show

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement