This white marble structure in Agra, competing with Taj Mahal, took 104 years to complete

It's really tall, about 193 feet, and it's made from special marble from Rajasthan. Lots of people visit it every day, but you can't take pictures inside.

When you think of Agra, you probably think of the Taj Mahal first. It's famous all around the world for its beauty. But now, there's something new in Agra made of white marble. It took a really long time to build - about 104 years! Now, lots of tourists who are interested in spirituality are coming to see it.

This new building is getting compared to the Taj Mahal. Taj Mahal was finished in 22 years, but this one took more than a century to build. It shows how dedicated the people who built it were.

Some people are starting to compare this new building with the Taj Mahal, which is famous all over the world. But the people who made this new building say it's more than just a monument – it's a sign of their lasting commitment.

It's located in a place where a lot of people who follow the Radhasoami religion live. The construction started in 1922, and it's changed a lot since then.

The people who worked on it have put a lot of effort into it. Some of them have spent their whole lives working on it. Even though they have some machines to help, it's still hard work.

This new building is taller than the Taj Mahal. It was difficult to build because they had trouble finding the right marble. But now, it's finished and people are wondering if it's as special as the Taj Mahal.