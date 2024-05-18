Viral video: Flood-rescued dog comforts stranded pooch with heartfelt hug, internet hearts it

Amidst devastating floods in Brazil, a heartwarming video captures a touching moment between two dogs - one a flood survivor comforting another in distress.

In a heartening display of empathy and resilience amidst the devastation of floods in Brazil, a touching moment unfolded as a dog, itself a survivor of the floodwaters, extended solace to another pooch facing the same ordeal. Captured in a poignant video, the dog's tender gestures of petting and embracing the distressed companion speak volumes about the depth of animal empathy.

The heartening scene was shared on the Instagram page of Goodnews Movement, shedding light on the profound connection between the two canines. According to the post, both dogs had never crossed paths before. One was rescued from the floodwaters, while the other was found stranded on the roof of a submerged house several miles away. Once safely aboard the rescue boat, the compassionate dog sensed the fear and exhaustion of its counterpart, offering comfort and companionship until the distressed pooch regained spirits.

The backdrop to this touching encounter is the widespread flooding wreaking havoc in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul. Heavy rains have triggered floods, leaving a trail of destruction and prompting ongoing efforts in search, rescue, and recovery.

Since the video surfaced a day ago, it has garnered an outpouring of emotional reactions from Instagram users worldwide. Comments overflow with admiration for the dogs' display of compassion and empathy. Many users expressed awe at the capacity of dogs to teach essential human values like compassion, understanding, and respect.

One user remarked, "Dogs are the closest thing to angels here on earth," echoing the sentiment shared by many. Another emphasized the profound emotional depth of dogs, stating, "Dogs feel more than we even know."