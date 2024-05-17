Meet man who built company worth Rs 3000 crore from just Rs 25 lakh, know why its named 'Priya Gold' biscuit

Ballabh Prasad Agarwal and his 3 sons were the brains behind the beginning of the Priya Gold brand. The names of his sons are Manoj Kumar Agarwal, Naveen Kumar Agarwal, and Shekhar Agarwal.

Earlier when people used to think of biscuits, only Parle G used to come to mind. Parle, the company that started in 1929, gave India its most loved biscuit. But, there was one person who offered good quality biscuits to the Indians at an affordable price and challenged brands like Parle G in the market. We are talking about Ballabh Prasad Agarwal, the owner of Priya Gold Biscuits.

Priya Gold is the name of a brand, and the owner of this brand is the company Surya Food and Agro Limited. This company started in 1994 to make cookies. Today, this group manufactures products in categories like cakes, confectionery, juices, and beverages.

People used to think that this company was named after one of the founder's children. However, in reality, the story behind naming it Priya Gold is quite interesting. 'Priya' means everyone’s favorite and ‘Gold’ means pure and true in quality. The company owners wanted to test their products on both these criteria, hence they selected the brand name Priya Gold.

Ballabh Prasad Agarwal wanted to create a biscuit brand for years. In the year 1991, he shifted from Kolkata to Noida. According to media reports, he started Priya Gold by taking a loan of Rs 25 lakh from the bank.

In the year 1995, when the company launched its Butter Bite biscuit, it dominated the market due to its high quality. After this, Ballabh Prasad Agrawal and his company never looked back. The factories were expanded to Greater Noida, Surat, and Lucknow and thus Priya Gold became a national brand. In the year 2006, the company also entered a new category of beverages and fruit juices.

The company sells its products in more than 20 countries worldwide. at At the time of Ballabh Prasad Agarwal's death, he had developed an empire worth Rs 3000 crore, according to Company World.

