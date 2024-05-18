Twitter
Bollywood

This film had 3 superstars, was unofficial remake of Hollywood classic, was box office flop, later became hit on...

The terrific trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty came together for Deewane Huye Paagal, but the film was a commercial failure.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 18, 2024, 04:14 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

A still from Deewane Huye Paagal
In the 2000s, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty were known as a terrific trio. Whenever they came together, they took the box office by storm. Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh's first on-screen outing was Mohra (1994), but the film was an action thriller. The three actors became audiences' favourite trio when they came for Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri (2000). 

Ever since the comedy blockbuster, makers cast them in different films, and they proved to be a lucky trio. Films like Awara Paagal Deewana (2002), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), and De Dana Dan (2009) were examples of when they brought the house down with laughter. However, there was a film of these actors that failed commercially. The film was mounted on a big scale, it had a funny script and hilarious one-liners. Producers did not leave any stone unturned in promoting this film. The film had a good pre-release buzz, but sadly, when the movie was released, it became a box office flop. 

The film of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal that flopped is...

Deewane Huye Paagal, Vikram Bhatt-directed rom-com had the best of the cast, including Akshay, Paresh, and Suniel, with Shahid Kapoor, Rimi Sen, Vijay Raaz, Johnny Lever, Asrani, and the late Om Puri. Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi also made guest appearances. 

Deewane Huye Paagal is based on...

The ensemble comedy entertainer is the unofficial remake of the Hollywood classic, There's Something About Mary (1998), with some changes in the script. Initially, people thought that Deewane Huye Paagal was a sequel to Awara Paagal Deewana. However, there was no connection between the two, except for the repetition of the cast members.

Box office collection of Deewane Huye Paagal 

The movie was released worldwide on November 25, 2005, with positive reviews. Made in the reported budget of Rs 20 crores, the film grossed Rs 26 crores worldwide, making it a commercial loss for the distributors. 

Actors who rejected Deewane Huye Paagal 

As per media reports, Anil Kapoor was considered to play the role of Rocky, but he was busy with No Entry, thus Akshay Kumar replaced him. Similarly, Ajay Devgn was also considered for Sanju, but the actor was busy with other projects, thus Suniel Shetty replaced him. 

Shahid Kapoor got upset with Akshay Kumar? 

During the film's release, there were reports that Akshay Kumar had allegedly edited Shahid's role, and the latter was upset with Kumar. According to various reports and industry insiders, Shahid reportedly confronted the film's director, Vikram, and expressed his displeasure with the changes made to his character. However, it is said that Akshay Kumar, who was buoyant by the success of his most recent films, insisted on the decision to reduce his role. While Shahid Kapoor's side of the story received a lot of media coverage, Akshay Kumar kept quiet about the controversy. However, sources close to the actor claimed that Akshay's goal was not to harm Shahid's career but rather to keep the comedy and main plot of the movie in the spotlight. However, after Deewane Huye Paagal, the two actors never worked together again.

Read: This film will have biggest war sequence in Indian cinema, will surpass Baahubali; not Devara, Kalki 2898 AD

