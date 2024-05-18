This film will have biggest war sequence in Indian cinema, will surpass Baahubali; not Devara, Kalki 2898 AD

Suriya's Kanguva will have the biggest war sequence with more than 10,000 people, action, stunts, and visualisation under international expertise.

In the day and age of OTT and visually rich content across the globe, Indian audiences have greater expectations from their favourite stars and their films. Magnum opus such as Mughal-E-Azam, Jodhaa Akbar, Enthiran, Baahubali franchise, and KGF franchise are celebrated for serving moviegoers a visual extravaganza. This year, there is a film that is expected to break all records held by previous Indian big-budget entertainers.

This upcoming pan-Indian film promises to take the Indian film industry to new heights. This movie is mounted on a mega scale and it will be released in more than 30 languages. Another major highlight of this film is a war sequence never been seen before. Well, we're not talking about Jr NTR's Devara Part One, or Prabhas 2898 AD.

The pan-India film that will feature the biggest war sequence is...

Suriya Sivakumar's upcoming pan-India actioner Kanguva will have the biggest war sequence, featuring more than 10,000 people, and the action, stunts, and visualisation of the entire war episodes are done under international expertise.

According to the sources: "The makers, Studio Green, along with director Siva and the entire team, have worked on every aspect of the war sequences to do justice to the theme and subject. The film has the biggest war sequence, featuring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and more than 10,000 people. Right from the action, stunts, and visualisation of the entire war episodes, everything is being done under international expertise with an aim to deliver cinematic grandeur," added the sources.

Earlier, the movie poster featured Suriya in dual avatars, one of a tribesman and the other of a gun-wielding urban corporate guy dressed in a suit. The film promises a raw, rustic, and new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performances, and never-seen-before action sequences on a massive scale. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy, music by 'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad, and is produced by Studio Green and K. E. Gnanavel Raja. Kanguva is currently in the post-production stage.

Kanguva’s grand shoot at real locations in seven countries

Kanguva presents the story of two eras, historic and present, and keeping this in mind, the makers have filmed it in several real-life locations and across the globe. To keep the uniqueness and theme of the film, the makers have shot it in exotic locations in Goa, Europe, and a major schedule, including war sequences, was shot in Sri Lanka for 60 days. Some sequences of the Rs 350-crore budget film were shot in Chennai and Pondicherry. An important sequence featuring Suriya was filmed recently in Kerala and the Kodaikanal forests. Last year, around October, a three-week marathon schedule with the cast and crew was shot in Bangkok. Directed by Siva, Kanguva stars Suriya apart from Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Produced by Studio Green, the film is slated to have a worldwide release in the second half of 2024. No release date has been announced so far.

