Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Before Reliance, this is what Mukesh Ambani's company was called, name was changed due to...

SRH vs MI IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee turns lethal, kills dozen men to avenge brother's murder; fans say 'bawaal hai'

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur part ways, close friend says 'break up came as shock': Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Before Reliance, this is what Mukesh Ambani's company was called, name was changed due to...

SRH vs MI IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

9 must-watch Tamil psychological thrillers

IPL 2024 captains who'll miss T20 World Cup 2024 

Bowlers to concede most sixes in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee turns lethal, kills dozen men to avenge brother's murder; fans say 'bawaal hai'

Sanjay Dutt's biggest flop was copied from Hollywood dud, rejected by John, Suniel; sequel got cancelled, earned only...

HomeBusiness

Business

Before Reliance, this is what Mukesh Ambani's company was called, name was changed due to...

The company was founded by the late Dhirubhai Ambani, who started his journey as a small trader and built an empire.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 05, 2024, 02:40 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani belong to India's wealthiest family. Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India with a market cap of Rs 970356 crore and Anil Ambani is on the rise again after settling debts. A range of 'Reliance' companies are owned by both Mukesh and Anil Ambani. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is one of India's biggest and most varied commercial empires, which has holdings in several industries including media, digital services, telecommunications, retail, petrochemicals, and energy. Reliance was founded by their father Dhirubhai Ambani when the conglomerate was established back in 1958. Few people know the history behind the iconic name 'Reliance', despite it being one of the most well-known brand names in the nation. According to a Times of India report, Dhirubhai Ambani named his company Reliance to symbolise his strong belief in independence and self-reliance. According to reports, Dhirubhai viewed Reliance as a way to enable people and communities to accomplish their objectives independently of outside assistance.

Dhirubhai Ambani shaped the future of the company through a partnership. Dhirubhai Ambani, who was young and visionary joined hands with his second cousin Champaklal Damani, to set off on a journey that would redefine the face of Indian business.

They had the concept of a firm that could capitalise on the economic possibilities between Yemen and India when they were living together in Yemen. Together, they founded "Majin," a business in the late 1950s to bring spices and polyester yarn into Yemen. The cornerstone of the business that would later become Reliance Industries was laid by this partnership.

The entrepreneurial duo returned to India at the beginning of the 1960s and founded a brand-new business named "Reliance Commercial Corporation." Embracing their mutual goal and their intimate bond. Using their knowledge and experience from Yemen, the company first concentrated on selling spices and polyester yarn to that country. 

Ambani and Damani's business partnership ended in 1965 as a result of their divergent methods. Damani's cautious approach and Ambani's penchant for risk-taking seemed to clash. After this split, Reliance continued to grow under Ambani's leadership, focusing on the textile industry and changing its name to Reliance Textiles in 1966.

After venturing into several other segments, Dhirubhai renamed the company Reliance Industries Limited from the original Reliance Commercial Corporation. Reliance lived up to its reputation by emerging as one of the nation's most reliable businesses. The IPO of Reliance Textile Industries in 1977 made history in India. Seven times oversubscribed, the offer bolsters Reliance's expansion goals.

Even after their father Dhirubhai Ambani passed away, Anil and Mukesh Ambani split up Reliance, but Reliance Industries Limited remains the most valuable corporation in India. It is valued at Rs. 2000000 crore on the market. Under Mukesh Ambani's leadership, Reliance has expanded to include businesses in the areas of energy, petrochemicals, natural gas, retail, entertainment, telecommunications, mass media, and textiles.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

BMW M4 Competition M xDrive launched in India, priced at Rs 15300000

ED files money laundering case against Elvish Yadav, YouTuber to be questioned soon

Die-hard Virat Kohli fan displays love for 'Namma RCB' at graduation ceremony in US, video goes viral

School principal, teacher engage in physical altercation in Agra, video goes viral

Meet actress, former beauty queen, who made debut with SRK, quit acting after one film, married billionaire worth Rs..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement