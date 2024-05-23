Search icon
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024: Elections have ended on all 28 seats of Karnataka. There was a tough contest between the two big parties BJP and Congress in the state. In the last Lok Sabha elections, where BJP had formed the government with an overwhelming majority, it seems difficult to do so this time. At the same time, the number of seats in Congress's account is going to increase. Now it remains to be seen whose account will win.

