T20 World Cup, USA vs IRE weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in Florida? What happens to Pakistan?

Florida has been experiencing a flood emergency due to continuous rainfall throughout the week.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 05:02 PM IST

Team India has successfully advanced to the Super Eight stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup from Group A, making them the only team to do so. However, they await the outcome of the match between the USA and Ireland on Friday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. Unfortunately, the match is at risk of being affected by rain and thunderstorms, potentially leading to a shortened game or a complete washout.

Florida has been experiencing a flood emergency due to continuous rainfall throughout the week. Despite a dry Thursday evening, there are predictions of more tropical thunderstorms and showers on Friday, further complicating the situation.

AccuWeather.com reports a 99% chance of rain and a 59% chance of thunderstorms.

The forecast further reads: 'A couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm; cloudy and humid; additional rain can lead to flooding problems.' An hourly breakdown of Friday further reveals that there are chances of thunderstorms between 11 am and 2 pm local time.

Thus far in the 2024 T20 World Cup, only two matches have been affected by rain - the clash between England and Scotland on June 4, and the encounter between Sri Lanka and Nepal on June 11, which was set to take place in Florida.

If the match between Ireland and the USA also falls victim to the weather, the home team, currently sitting in second place in Group A with four points from three matches following victories over Canada and Pakistan, will advance to the Super Eight stage.

Pakistan, who suffered defeats against the USA and India before securing a win against Canada, will face an early exit from the tournament if the match between the USA and Ireland is rained out.

Pakistan's only chance of progressing to the Super 8 hinges on Ireland defeating the USA, should the match take place in Florida, and then Pakistan defeating Ireland on Sunday. It is worth noting that Ireland also has a shot at advancing to the next round by securing convincing victories over both teams.

