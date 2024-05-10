SRH Vs LSG Boss Sanjiv Goenka Angry At KL Rahul After Team Receives A Thrashing Defeat By SRH

LSG Vs SRH: Boss Sanjiv Goenka Angry At KL Rahul After Team Receives A Thrashing Defeat By SRH Tough talk between LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka and KL Rahul after LSG loses to SRH. On May 8, SRH, powered by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma's onslaught, chased down LSG's target of 166 runs in just 9.4 overs. With 62 balls to spare, this was the quickest successful chase of a 100+ target in the history of the IPL. After the game, LSG captain KL Rahul and owner Sanjiv Goenka were seen having an intense chat. The broadcasters captioned the interaction as "Animated reactions from LSG camp." Meanwhile, fans shared posts in support of KL Rahul, saying such conversations should happen behind closed doors.