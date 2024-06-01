Twitter
Sports

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo in tears as Al-Nassr lose King's Cup final to Al Hilal

The intense match ended in a 1-1 draw, leading to a tense penalty shootout where Al-Hilal ultimately triumphed with a final score of 5-4.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 04:10 PM IST

Courtesy: X/Screengrab
Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to hold back his tears after Al-Nassr narrowly lost to Al-Hilal in the Kings Cup final on Friday. The Portuguese star appeared inconsolable as Al-Hilal emerged victorious in a penalty shootout, leaving Ronaldo to reflect on missed opportunities. A video capturing Ronaldo's emotional reaction has since gone viral on social media.

The intense match ended in a 1-1 draw, leading to a tense penalty shootout where Al-Hilal ultimately triumphed with a final score of 5-4. After the game, the 38-year-old footballer struggled to get up from the field, and was later seen shedding tears on the bench with the finalist's medal draped around his neck.

Serbian forward Aleksander Mitrovic scored the opening goal in the 7th minute. However, Ayman Yahya of Al Nassr managed to equalize in the 88th minute. The game took a turn when Al Hilal's goalkeeper, David Ospina, received a red card in the 56th minute, making it challenging for Ronaldo's team to find an equalizer.

Despite the setback, Al Nassr continued to apply pressure on Al Hilal after Ospina's dismissal. Just before the 90-minute mark, Al Hilal faced another blow as both center-backs, Kalidou Koulibaly and Ali Al-Bulaihi, were also sent off by the referee.

The match went into extra time, giving Al-Nassr the opportunity to secure a victory. Goalkeeper Yassine Bonous made heroic saves to keep the scores level throughout the extra time. The game ultimately went to a shootout, where Bonous once again shone by saving the final two penalties from Ronaldo's team. Al-Nassr emerged victorious and lifted the cup, despite missing their star forward Neymar Jr. due to injury.

