AAP Workers Celebrate As Sanjay Singh Walks Out Of Tihar Jail On Bail

Sanjay Singh was released from Delhi’s Tihar Jail on bail on April 3. The ED on April 2, informed the SC that the agency has no objection to Sanjay Singh getting bail. A bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna directed the release of Sanjay Singh . Bail was granted during pendency of trial in a money laundering case relating to excise policy irregularities. AAP workers played drums and celebrated the release of Sanjay Singh