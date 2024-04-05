Bihar Politics: Rohini Acharya Vs Rajiv Pratap Rudi from Lalu Yadav's stronghold, who will win?

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Bihar Lok Sabha Election: In Bihar too, the hustle and bustle of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections has reached its peak. In this election, his doctor daughter Rohini Acharya is going to contest from Saran, the stronghold of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. In front of him is BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who has already won elections from Saran four times in a row. Now it has to be seen whether the people of Saran choose between these two big faces.