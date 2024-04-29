Twitter
President Biden, PM Netanyahu discuss Israel's plan to open crossings for aid into Gaza

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke during a phone call regarding Israel's intention to open more crossings into northern Gaza this week

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 06:28 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke during a phone call regarding Israel's intention to open more crossings into northern Gaza this week, facilitating increased humanitarian assistance in the region, according to a White House readout.

The crossings in question, namely the Karni and Erez crossings, are set to be fully opened by Israel, along with Gate 96, to allow access into northern Gaza for aid purposes. Opening more crossings is deemed crucial for ensuring a steady influx of aid into Gaza, especially amidst fears of potential famine. Additionally, these openings become even more vital if Israel proceeds with a significant invasion of Rafah, as it could isolate the existing humanitarian hub from the rest of Gaza, The Times of Israel reported.

The White House readout also stated that the two leaders discussed a potential Israeli offensive in Rafah and that Biden "reiterated his clear position."

While the readout doesn't provide additional details, the US has made it clear that it cannot endorse any operation that fails to guarantee the complete protection of the more than one million Palestinians seeking refuge in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city. Moreover, US officials have consistently voiced their opposition to a significant operation in Rafah without any exceptions, according to the Times of Israel.

In relation to recent improvements in the flow of aid into Gaza, Biden on the call "stressed the need for this progress to be sustained and enhanced in full coordination with humanitarian organisations."

Throughout the conflict, the issue of protecting humanitarian workers has been a contentious issue, especially following an Israeli airstrike that resulted in the death of seven workers from the World Central Kitchen. Since then, Israel has enhanced some of its mechanisms for de-confliction. During their call, Biden acknowledged recent improvements in aid delivery to Gaza, but the US maintains its stance that Tel Aviv must further increase its efforts in this regard, The Times of Israel reported.

The two leaders also "reviewed ongoing talks to secure the release of hostages together with an immediate ceasefire in Gaza".

"The President referred to his statement with 17 other world leaders demanding that Hamas release their citizens without delay to secure a ceasefire and relief for the people of Gaza," according to the White House readout.

In call with Netanyahu, President Biden also "reaffirmed his ironclad commitment to Israel's security following the successful defence against Iran's unprecedented missile and drone attack earlier this month".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

