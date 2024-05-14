Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actress, who worked in call centre, made her debut opposite Salman Khan, was compared to Katrina Kaif, is now...

Before making her debut opposite Salman Khan in Veer, Zareen Khan worked in a call centre. She was compared to Katrina Kaif due to similarity in their looks.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 14, 2024, 04:05 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Zareen Khan in Ready
From Bhayashree to Sneha Ullal and from Daisy Shah to Hazel Keech, there have been many actresses who made their Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan and haven't had a successful career in films. Another addition to the list is Zareen Khan, whose first film was the period war drama Veer, in which she was paired opposite Salman Khan.

Born on May 14, 1987, in Mumbai, Zareen celebrates her 37th birthday on Tuesday. After completing her studies, the actress worked at a call centre briefly. Salman Khan noticed her on the sets of Yuvvraaj at Subhash Ghai's film school Whistling Woods and decided to cast her in his next film. Zareen went through a screen test and made her acting debut in Anil Sharma-directed Veer.

Zareen was then seen in multiple films across languages such as Housefull 2, Naan Rajavaga Pogiren, Aksar 2, and Jatt James Bond among others. She has also been a part of multiple music videos namely Pyaar Manga Hai, Do Vaari Jatt, Chann Chann, and Eid Ho Jayegi.

After her debut film, Zareen was compared to Katrina Kaif due to similarity in their looks. The actress addressed these comparisons earlier this year when she did an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit. A netizen asked her, "People compared you a lot with Katrina Kaif in your early days in Bollywood. How did it make you feel and did it have any impact on your career?", to which she replied, "So when I entered this industry, I was literally like a lost child, since I don't come from a filmy background. So it made me feel really happy being compared to Katrina as I was her fan too, and found her really pretty. But it backfired on my career as the people of this industry didn't give me a chance to prove my individuality."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zareen Khan (@zareenkhan)

The actress is now quite active on Instagram as she regularly posts her photos, videos, and reels on the Meta-owned platform, where she has 15.6 million followers. Zareen was last seen in the 2021 film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which was a direct-to-digital release on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

READ | 8 Bollywood actresses who have starred opposite all three Khans

