Meet doctor who cracked UPSC exam with AIR 9 but didn’t became IAS due to…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, son of government school teachers, he went on to pursue...

Salman Khan house firing case: One more Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested by Mumbai Police

Driver caught on camera fleeing after running over female toll plaza staff on Delhi-Meerut expressway

'If you come and do something here...': EAM S Jaishankar on India's 'message' against terrorism

TN 11th Result 2024: TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) result declared, direct link here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, son of government school teachers, he went on to pursue...

Salman Khan house firing case: One more Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested by Mumbai Police

'If you come and do something here...': EAM S Jaishankar on India's 'message' against terrorism

Where did samosa come from?

9 must-watch serial killer documentaries

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 10 vegetarian sources of Vitamin B12

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Meet actress, who got rejected for her looks, had no hit for 15 years; later beat Alia, Deepika, Katrina at box office

Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, had super flop career, then got TB, now lives in chawl, runs..

Abdu Rozik breaks silence on his wedding announcement being called ‘publicity stunt’: ‘The whole world is…’

HomeEducation

Education

Meet doctor who cracked UPSC exam with AIR 9 but didn’t became IAS due to…

After Class 12, she obtained a Bachelor's in Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from Army College.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 14, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The UPSC Civil Services Exams are touted as one of the toughest exams in the country and aspirants leave no stone unturned to ace these and land a coveted government job. There are several, who leave their lucrative careers to tread the path of the UPSC. One such individual is Apala Mishra, who was a practicing doctor and left her practice to crack the exam. 

Apala hails from Ghaziabad, her father is a retired Colonel in the army and her brother serves as a Major. Her mother Dr Alpana Mishra is a professor at Delhi University. Education and academic excellence have always been a priority in their household and she has been very serious about her studies.

After Class 12, she obtained a Bachelor's in Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from Army College. Although, she was always driven by her aspiration to become an IAS officer. Hence, after completing her studies, she began her UPSC preparations. 

It took Apala three years to finally crack the Civil Services exam in 2020 exam with AIR 9. However, she didn't become an IAS officer. Shocking as it may seem, she became an IFS officer, as this was her first choice. She secured 215 out of 275 marks in the UPSC Interview, thus becoming the highest scorer in five years. While revealing her preparation strategy, she said she studied for 7-8 hours.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Megha Kaur’s digital debut: A riveting journey into new realms

Salman Khan house firing case: One more Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested by Mumbai Police

Allu Arjun booked by Andhra Pradesh police for this reason

Terrifying! Pakistani man strolls with lion and tiger, viral video ignites online outrage

Canada arrests fourth Indian for suspected role in separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement