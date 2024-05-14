Twitter
Meet actress who worked with Naseeruddin Shah, sister of popular models, is now getting trolled on social media for..

Amna Ilyas is one of the most popular Pakistani actresses. She is the younger sister of models Salma Ilyas and Uzma Ilyas. Amna Ilyas began her modeling career at the age of 20 and then moved on to acting in 2013.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 14, 2024, 07:45 AM IST

Many popular actresses in the film industry often share updates in the form of photos on social media to stay connected to their fans. While fans enjoy these photos shared by their favourite celebrities, there are times when photoshoots, especially which are bold in nature, invite criticism for the actors. Today, we will tell you about famous Pakistani model and actress Amna Ilyas who is grabbing headlines for her recent bold photoshoot. 

Amna Ilyas recently shared a photo on her Instagram account which was not received by the fans happily. She is getting heavily trolled on social media for her bold looks in the photos. In the photoshoot, Amna Ilyas can be seen wearing a denim pant, her top isn’t quite visible, however, the actress is hiding it with the help of a beautiful bouquet. The photos look beautiful but the incessant trolling on it was such that Amna Ilyas had to block comments on it. As of now, Amna Ilyas has blocked all comments on her post but she has not deleted them. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Before her comment section was blocked, Amna Ilyas's photo was being compared by fans to that of Urfi Javed. One social media user wrote, "They are all obsessed with Bollywood culture," while another said, " Another social media user wrote, "Ridiculous, no sharam, no lihaj." 

For those who are unaware, Amna Ilyas is one of the most popular Pakistani actresses. She is the younger sister of models Salma Ilyas and Uzma Ilyas. Amna Ilyas began her modeling career at the age of 20 and then moved on to acting in 2013.

She made her debut with a leading role in the 2013 film 'Zinda Bhaag' alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Khurram Patras. The film was a superhit and helped establish Amna Ilyas's career in films. 

So far, Amna Ilyas has appeared in many films and TV shows including 'Good Morning Karachi' (2014), 'Saat Din Mohabbat In' (2018), 'Baaji' (2019), and 'Ready Steady No' (2019). She has also starred in some successful TV shows including 'Tum Mere Paas Raho' (2015).

Amna Ilyas will now be seen in 'Mastani', which will see her opposite TV’s favourite star, Affan Waheed. Produced by Daniya Nizami, the film has gone on floors and a release date for the same is expected to be announced soon.

