Meet actress, who got rejected for her looks, had no hit for 15 years; later beat Alia, Deepika, Katrina at box office

This actress, who debuted at 16, became a star with just one film and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif at the box office.

Many outsiders come to Mumbai with dreams in their eyes to become an actor, however, very few are able to achieve the feat. One such actress, who left studies to join acting, gave several flops before she beat the top actresses Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif at the box office.

The actress we are talking about had no hits for 15 years and then one film changed her life and made her a star. She starred in one of the highest-grossing women-led film which became her career's biggest hit. She is none other than Adah Sharma.

Adah Sharma left her studies and decided to try her luck in films at the age of 16. However, before she made her grand Bollywood debut, the actress faced many rejections due to her looks. Talking about the same, the actress said in an interview, "Yes, during the initial phase of my career, I was told that 'you don't look good' and I took it to my heart. Gradually l realised that if they want to reject they will reject me irrespective of however I look. But if I am fit for a role, and have a flaw, they will rake you for a project."

After facing several rejections, the actress finally made her debut with Vikram Bhatt's 1920: Evil Returns which turned out to be a box office success and her performance in the film was also appreciated by the audience. However, after this, most of her films like Phhir, Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke, Commando 2, Hasee Toh Phasee and more were box office failures. For 15 years, he actress had no hits and then Sudipto Sen's The Kerela Story changed her life and made her a star overnight.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerela Story, stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. The film had a budget of Rs 20 crore and earned Rs 303 crore worldwide. This 1400% profit made it the biggest film of 2023 in terms of profit, hence beating the leading Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif at the box office.

After this, the actress was seen in the movie Bastar: The Naxal Story, which failed to perform well at the box office. The actress also starred in Commando's spin-off series and the popular dark comedy Sunflower alongside Sunil Grover. The actress is currently working on her next film titled The Game Of Girgit which is scheduled to release this year.