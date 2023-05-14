The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma shares health update after road accident, says 'thank you for the concern'

A still of Adah Sharma

On Sunday, May 14, The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen and actress Adah Sharma were supposed to join Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar. Reportedly, the team met with a road accident, they were seriously injured and were taken to hospital. However, Adah has shared a crucial health update about her and the director. Sharma assured that the whole team is fine, and there was nothing major.

At 8 PM, Adah gave clarity on the whole matter and assured her followers not to worry about them. Sharma wrote, "I'm fine guys. Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team, all of us are fine, nothing serious, nothing major but thank you for the concern."

I'm fine guys . Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team ,all of us are fine, nothing serious , nothing major but thank you for the concern — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 14, 2023

Before Adah, Sudipto also confirmed that they couldn't attend the yatra due to some 'medical emergency.' On his Twitter, he wrote, "Today we're supposed to visit Karimnagar to talk about our film at a youth gathering. Unfortunately we could not travel due some emergency health issue. Heartfelt apology to the people of Karimnagar. We made the film to save our daughters. Pls keep supporting us #HinduEkthaYatra."

Today we're supposed to visit Karimnagar to talk about our film at a youth gathering. Unfortunately we could not travel due some emergency health issue. Heartfelt apology to the people of Karimnagar. We made the film to save our daughters. Pls keep supporting us #HinduEkthaYatra pic.twitter.com/LUr2UtQWfj — Sudipto SEN (@sudiptoSENtlm) May 14, 2023

The Kerala Story continues to roar at the box office as the Adah Sharma film saw its best theatrical day on its second Saturday, i.e. May 13 earning Rs 19.50 crore, which is the highest amount that the film has earned in a single day yet since its release on May 5.

Taran Adarsh added that the Sudipto Sen directorial has become the fourth film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the net box office after Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.