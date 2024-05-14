Twitter
TN 11th Result 2024 to be declared today; know how to check

The statistics for the TN 11th Results 2023 show that the TN Plus 1 Result's overall pass percentage was 90.93% the previous year. Girls gave a better performance than Boys

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 14, 2024, 06:10 AM IST

The TN 11th Result 2024 or TN HSE +1 Result 2024 will be released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, today, May 14, 2024. The announcement on the official website states that the TN HSE +1 Result 2024 will be made public at nine in the morning. The official websitesdge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in, will allow students who took part in the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE), held from March 4 to 25, to view their results. Students can verify their results by providing their registration number and birthdate after they are declared.

The statistics for the TN 11th Results 2023 show that the TN Plus 1 Result's overall pass percentage was 90.93% the previous year. Girls gave a better performance than Boys. Boys performed at 86.99%, while girls recorded a pass percentage of 94.36%. 7,06,413 of the 7,76,844 students who registered for the exam last year were found to have passed it. There were 3,91,968 girls and 3,14,444 boys among them, as per reports.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
