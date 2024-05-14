Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, son of government school teachers, he went on to pursue...

Salman Khan house firing case: One more Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested by Mumbai Police

Driver caught on camera fleeing after running over female toll plaza staff on Delhi-Meerut expressway

'If you come and do something here...': EAM S Jaishankar on India's 'message' against terrorism

TN 11th Result 2024: TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) result declared, direct link here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, son of government school teachers, he went on to pursue...

Salman Khan house firing case: One more Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested by Mumbai Police

'If you come and do something here...': EAM S Jaishankar on India's 'message' against terrorism

Where did samosa come from?

9 must-watch serial killer documentaries

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 10 vegetarian sources of Vitamin B12

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Meet actress, who got rejected for her looks, had no hit for 15 years; later beat Alia, Deepika, Katrina at box office

Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, had super flop career, then got TB, now lives in chawl, runs..

Abdu Rozik breaks silence on his wedding announcement being called ‘publicity stunt’: ‘The whole world is…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Salman Khan house firing case: One more Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested by Mumbai Police

Another Lawrence Bishnoi gang member has been arrested in Salman Khan house firing case

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 14, 2024, 10:20 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Slaman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Mumbai Police have arrested one more member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence here last month, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Harpal Singh (34), a resident of Fatehabad in Haryana, was apprehended by a team of the Mumbai crime branch from his hometown on Monday evening, an official said. Singh was brought to Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday and will be produced before a court later in the day, he said.  This is the sixth arrest in connection with the firing incident.

Menawhile, the fifth accused, Mohammad Rafiq Choudhary, arrested from Rajasthan, had conducted reconnaissance not only at Salman Khan's residence but also at the homes of two other Bollywood actors, according to the Mumbai Crime Branch officials.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Vishnoi, played a key role in motivating the shooters. After receiving weapons delivery in Panvel on March 15, 2024, Anmol provided the shooters with the target's information, instructing them to carry out the firing at the actor's residence.

According to the information obtained from the Crime Branch, Chaudhary had done a recce of the actor Salman Khan's apartment building on April 12 and had also made a video of it and sent it to Anmol. Shooters, Pal and Gupta, were apprehensive about carrying out the firing until Anmol reassured them that they would gain virtue by completing the task.

The two were sent to Mumbai in October last year by the Vishnoi gang. Despite multiple attempts, they were unable to secure accommodation. Finally, in March 2024, with the help of a local rickshaw driver in Panvel, they managed to rent a flat in the Harigram area.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This flop had two superstars, lead actor refused to promote it, is among worst-rated Bollywood films, earned only...

KKR vs GT IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet man, school dropout who once begged for food, worked as cleaner, guard, now owns Rs 40 crore company, business is..

Watch: MS Dhoni and teammates receive special medal from management after CSK's last league match at Chepauk

Meet Indian genius who developed messaging app, sold it for Rs 416 crore, not from IIT, IIM, he is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement