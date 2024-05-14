Salman Khan house firing case: One more Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested by Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police have arrested one more member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence here last month, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Harpal Singh (34), a resident of Fatehabad in Haryana, was apprehended by a team of the Mumbai crime branch from his hometown on Monday evening, an official said. Singh was brought to Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday and will be produced before a court later in the day, he said. This is the sixth arrest in connection with the firing incident.

Menawhile, the fifth accused, Mohammad Rafiq Choudhary, arrested from Rajasthan, had conducted reconnaissance not only at Salman Khan's residence but also at the homes of two other Bollywood actors, according to the Mumbai Crime Branch officials.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Vishnoi, played a key role in motivating the shooters. After receiving weapons delivery in Panvel on March 15, 2024, Anmol provided the shooters with the target's information, instructing them to carry out the firing at the actor's residence.

According to the information obtained from the Crime Branch, Chaudhary had done a recce of the actor Salman Khan's apartment building on April 12 and had also made a video of it and sent it to Anmol. Shooters, Pal and Gupta, were apprehensive about carrying out the firing until Anmol reassured them that they would gain virtue by completing the task.

The two were sent to Mumbai in October last year by the Vishnoi gang. Despite multiple attempts, they were unable to secure accommodation. Finally, in March 2024, with the help of a local rickshaw driver in Panvel, they managed to rent a flat in the Harigram area.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

