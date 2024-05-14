Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's biggest hit overseas sold over 30 crore tickets in China; it's not Dangal, Secret Superstar, RRR, 3 Idiots

PM Modi declares assets worth Rs 3.02 crore, majority in fixed deposits, cash in hand is Rs 52920

CUET-UG 2024 scheduled for tomorrow postponed for Delhi centres; check new exam date here

Megalopolis teaser trailer: Adam Driver attempts to create Roman society in modern America in Francis Ford Coppola film

Meet man who started business with just Rs 5000, turned it into Rs 16900 crore company, he is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's biggest hit overseas sold over 30 crore tickets in China; it's not Dangal, Secret Superstar, RRR, 3 Idiots

PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: RR look to regain winning momentum against PBKS

Meet man who started business with just Rs 5000, turned it into Rs 16900 crore company, he is…

Refreshing summer drinks that contain highest protein content

10 scary insects

Bowlers with most wickets in 20th over in T20 World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

India's biggest hit overseas sold over 30 crore tickets in China; it's not Dangal, Secret Superstar, RRR, 3 Idiots

Megalopolis teaser trailer: Adam Driver attempts to create Roman society in modern America in Francis Ford Coppola film

The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power season 2 teaser: Dark Lord Sauron returns to rule Middle-earth

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Megalopolis teaser trailer: Adam Driver attempts to create Roman society in modern America in Francis Ford Coppola film

Megapolis reportedly boasts a staggering budget of USD 120 million, a significant portion of which was financed through the sale of assets from Francis Ford Coppola's esteemed wine empire.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 14, 2024, 09:29 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Megalopolis trailer/YouTube screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Francis Ford Coppola, the maestro behind cinematic masterpieces like The Godfather trilogy and Apocalypse Now, has unveiled the first teaser trailer for his long-anticipated project, Megalopolis. The teaser trailer arrived just in time to stir excitement before the film's premiere at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival on May 17.

In the tantalizing clip dropped on YouTube, viewers are treated to glimpses of the grandeur and ambition inherent in Coppola's self-funded passion project. The teaser showcases a sprawling ensemble cast, dynamic shots of a utopian society, and scenes depicting societal unrest and protests, hinting at the depth and complexity of the narrative.

Megalopolis is described as a Roman epic set in an imagined modern America, offering a unique blend of historical resonance and contemporary relevance, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Leading the charge is Adam Driver, joined by an impressive ensemble that includes Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Jason Schwartzman, Laurence Fishburne, and a host of other talented actors.



Coppola's journey with Megalopolis spans decades, with the director first conceiving the project back in 1983. The film reportedly boasts a staggering budget of USD 120 million, a significant portion of which was financed through the sale of assets from Coppola's esteemed wine empire, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite garnering interest from industry giants like Universal's Donna Langley, Netflix's Ted Sarandos, and Sony's Tom Rothman, Megalopolis is still in search of a distribution deal. The film faced scrutiny during a recent screening for potential buyers, with some expressing scepticism about its commercial viability.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

READ | Meet actress, who worked in call centre, made her debut opposite Salman Khan, was compared to Katrina Kaif, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

OpenAI launches GPT-4o AI model, free for for all ChatGPT users

Who is Bhavesh Bhinde, owner of Ghatkopar hoarding that collapsed and killed 14 during Mumbai storm?

Israel opens new border crossing into North Gaza to 'increase aid routes'

Viral video: Man makes paratha with 'diesel', internet reacts

Meet man who started business with just Rs 5000, turned it into Rs 16900 crore company, he is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement