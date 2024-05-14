Megalopolis teaser trailer: Adam Driver attempts to create Roman society in modern America in Francis Ford Coppola film

Megapolis reportedly boasts a staggering budget of USD 120 million, a significant portion of which was financed through the sale of assets from Francis Ford Coppola's esteemed wine empire.

Francis Ford Coppola, the maestro behind cinematic masterpieces like The Godfather trilogy and Apocalypse Now, has unveiled the first teaser trailer for his long-anticipated project, Megalopolis. The teaser trailer arrived just in time to stir excitement before the film's premiere at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival on May 17.

In the tantalizing clip dropped on YouTube, viewers are treated to glimpses of the grandeur and ambition inherent in Coppola's self-funded passion project. The teaser showcases a sprawling ensemble cast, dynamic shots of a utopian society, and scenes depicting societal unrest and protests, hinting at the depth and complexity of the narrative.

Megalopolis is described as a Roman epic set in an imagined modern America, offering a unique blend of historical resonance and contemporary relevance, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Leading the charge is Adam Driver, joined by an impressive ensemble that includes Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Jason Schwartzman, Laurence Fishburne, and a host of other talented actors.





Coppola's journey with Megalopolis spans decades, with the director first conceiving the project back in 1983. The film reportedly boasts a staggering budget of USD 120 million, a significant portion of which was financed through the sale of assets from Coppola's esteemed wine empire, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite garnering interest from industry giants like Universal's Donna Langley, Netflix's Ted Sarandos, and Sony's Tom Rothman, Megalopolis is still in search of a distribution deal. The film faced scrutiny during a recent screening for potential buyers, with some expressing scepticism about its commercial viability.

